A remarkable report has claimed that Manchester United are preparing to splash a new club-record fee on a Barcelona star, though TEAMtalk can explain why the rumours must be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Red Devils continue to eye targets behind the scenes as they plan for the January and summer transfer windows, and they intend to add to the squad regardless of what the future holds for Ruben Amorim.

The club have identified areas of the squad that they wish to improve, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS hierarchy prepared to spend on key targets.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona winger Raphinha, formerly of Leeds, figures highly on United’s shortlist, with a 2026 transfer said to be under consideration.

The Brazilian international left Leeds to join the Catalans in 2022 and has made 151 appearances to date for the LaLiga giants, notching 57 goals and 53 assists in the process.

Despite his impressive numbers, Raphinha doesn’t start every game and has been left out on occasion, with Hansi Flick opting to start the likes of Lamine Yamal or Ferran Torres ahead of him.

Raphinha still remains an important part of Barcelona’s squad, but Fichajes claims that United are planning to test their resolve, with a jaw-dropping €120million (£104m / $139m) bid in the pipeline.

That transfer fee would surpass United’s current transfer record, which currently stands at £90m, which they signed Romelu Lukaku for back in 2017.

Barcelona would prefer to keep Raphinha but a bid of that size could prove ‘irresistible’, according to the report, and United believe Raphinha could become a key part of their ‘rebuild.’

Man Utd plan to focus on midfield additions – sources

This isn’t the first time United have been linked with a move for Raphinha, but the reality is that they have other priorities at the moment.

The winger department is one of the Red Devils’ strongest areas, with Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha, and Mason Mount options for the wider positions in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that, instead, United’s key focus for January and next summer is to bolster their midfield options.

Brighton star Carlos Baleba remains their dream target. Given his valuation of £100m, United are more likely to splash the cash on him than Raphinha, but that may prove too much for them in January.

The likes of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are other targets we can confirm, while Jobe Bellingham has also been linked.

United are also understood to be open to strengthening their wing-back and centre-back options, as TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed, though those additions may have to wait until next summer.

With this in mind, it’s highly unlikely to see United forking out €120m on Raphinha anytime soon, even if the ex-Leeds star is a player they admire.

Latest Man Utd news: Jobe Bellingham interest / Bayern star wanted

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Borussia Dortmund star Jobe Bellingham.

The 20-year-old midfielder is understood to be frustrated by his lack of consistent playing time with the German giants, fueling speculation.

However, per a separate update from fellow TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones, Dortmund currently have no plans to part ways with Bellingham in January – so United may have to wait to get him.

In other news, United are reportedly keen to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who is set to become a free agent next summer if he doesn’t pen a contract extension.

The latest reports from Germany claim that the Red Devils’ interest in the defender is ‘serious.’

