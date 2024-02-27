Next Man Utd contract signing revealed as talks with crucial star ‘intensified’; team-mate pushed out

Kobbie Mainoo will reportedly be the next Manchester United player to sign a new contract, with renewal talks having been ‘intensified’ by the club lately.

Stockport-born Mainoo came through the Man Utd academy before making his senior debut in January 2023. The central midfielder went on to make three first-team appearances for Man Utd last season, but it is this campaign where he has really made his mark.

Mainoo has capitalised on uncertainty over defensive midfielders Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

He has played 16 times so far this season and has managed goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County. His strike at Wolves was particularly important, as it helped Man Utd pick up a last-minute win after they had been pegged back by a Pedro Neto equaliser.

Despite Mainoo only being 18 years old, he is showing he is able to compete with elite midfielders. He is excellent on the ball and brings an air of calmness to the Man Utd side.

Mainoo’s current contract with the Red Devils, which was signed in February last year, is worth just £10,000 a week. However, it emerged on February 5 that Man Utd are ready to offer him fresh terms to reward him for his fantastic performances.

Four days later, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news, stating that Man Utd are making progress in talks with the player’s camp.

As per an update from CaughtOffside, Man Utd have ‘intensified’ those discussions recently as they look to strike an agreement.

New Man Utd deal to be signed in ‘weeks’

Mainoo looks set to be the next Man Utd star to agree a new deal, as it is likely to be signed ‘in the next few weeks’.

New Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has greenlighted the club doubling Mainoo’s wages from £10k to £20 a week.

The starlet will remain way behind the club’s highest earners, such as Casemiro, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount, but Man Utd do not want to hand him too much money in case this affects his attitude or development.

While Mainoo’s stock at Man Utd is only rising, Amrabat appears to be coming towards the end of his spell in Manchester.

Amrabat joined Man Utd on loan last summer, and the deal includes the option to buy worth £21.4m. However, injuries have affected Amrabat’s influence, while he has also struggled to deal with elite opponents in the Premier League when fit.

With Ten Hag preferring to use Mainoo, it emerged on Monday that Man Utd are happy to send Amrabat back to Fiorentina at the end of his loan spell.

