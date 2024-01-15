Next Man Utd January transfer to be signed ‘today’, but Romano and Ornstein clash over important clause

A fourth Manchester United player will be confirmed as leaving the club ‘today’ (Monday), though there are conflicting reports over whether the Red Devils have managed to include a key clause in the deal.

Man Utd have already announced the departures of three players this month. After once again failing to pick up much game time this season, midfielder Donny van de Beek has left for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan. Frankfurt have the option to buy him for €14million (£12m) this summer, should he impress.

Left-back Sergio Reguilon has left Old Trafford too, as Man Utd have activated a break clause in his loan deal. Reguilon has resultantly returned to Tottenham Hotspur, though Brentford are now pushing to sign him for the remainder of the campaign.

And the biggest of the Man Utd departures so far involves Jadon Sancho. After falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, the winger has returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan. Dortmund do not possess the option to buy Sancho, as the two clubs will re-assess the situation come the summer.

Young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri looks set to follow that trio out of Man Utd. Everton were initially hoping to land him, but that move was hijacked by Sevilla.

On Friday, it emerged that Man Utd were finalising a deal with Sevilla after Hannibal made clear he would rather sign for the La Liga club.

As per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old is currently travelling to Spain to undertake his Sevilla medical and sign a contract with his new club.

Should all go well, then he will be announced as a new Sevilla player ‘today’.

Hannibal Mejbri to leave Man Utd for Spain

Hannibal will join Sevilla on loan with an option to buy worth €20m (£17m). Romano has stated that Man Utd will not have an option to buy Hannibal back, should Sevilla activate their own purchase option in the summer. This would see the Red Devils lose total control over the Tunisia international’s future.

But this is where Romano and The Athletic reporter David Ornstein disagree. When covering the deal between Man Utd and Sevilla, Ornstein revealed that Man Utd will have a fixed buy-back clause.

Man Utd fans would probably want the club to make sure there is a buy-back clause included in the transfer terms, as Hannibal has shown he has good potential when being given opportunities by Ten Hag.

