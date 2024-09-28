Next Man Utd ‘legend’ named as team-mate lauds rising star amid double contract offer

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has sung the praises of team-mate Kobbie Mainoo and predicted the midfielder to become a ‘legend’ at Old Trafford in the future.

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of Man Utd’s match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Amad was asked about Mainoo. He said: “Talking about Kobbie is like talking about a big legend.

“At his age, he is so good, he is an amazing player, a good person, I’m very close to him. I think he’s going to be one of the best players in Man Utd’s history.”

When asked what his own ambitions are at Man Utd, Amad continued: “To win more trophies with the club. I want to win a lot, a lot, a lot of trophies, Champions League, Premier League, everything.”

Amad’s big praise for Mainoo comes amid the pair being in line to receive new contracts at Man Utd. Earlier this week, GiveMeSport revealed that Man Utd’s priority is to tie Mainoo down to a lucrative new deal to reward him for his exceptional rise.

TEAMtalk understands that Amad is also in line for fresh terms, though Mainoo’s deal will be finalised first.

Mainoo, Amad have bright futures

Amad’s exciting verdict on Mainoo comes as little surprise. Last season was a breakout campaign for the 19-year-old as he capitalised on Man Utd’s midfield issues to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup.

Mainoo popped up with some important goals as he made 32 appearances in all competitions.

Despite the Englishman’s tender age, Man Utd already rely on him to control the tempo in midfield, which has led to comparisons with Old Trafford icon Paul Scholes.

The Man Utd faithful love Mainoo too as he is a homegrown player who is humble and knows exactly what it means to play for the club.

Amad arrived at Man Utd in different circumstances, joining from Atalanta in January 2021 before having loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland.

The Ivorian impressed Ten Hag after returning to full fitness last season, and he has already notched a goal and assist in five Premier League outings so far this term.

Man Utd news: De Ligt verdict, star could return

Meanwhile, former Man Utd right-back Paul Parker has hailed new Red Devils defender Matthijs de Ligt and complained about the unfair criticism the Dutchman has received.

When asked who is the club’s best summer signing this campaign, Parker replied: “I’d say Matthijs de Ligt. I think everybody was looking to call him out and they were calling him out a lot after the last international break. It was quite embarrassing how much he was being called out.

“In the last couple of games, he and Lisandro Martínez have made that defence quite sturdy and when they get the ball, they shift it very quick. That was Manchester United’s strength with Raphael Varane and Martinez when Erik ten Hag first came to the club.

“Manchester United slipped as a team when either of those two weren’t playing. Centre-back is so important for Manchester United to step forwards.”

Man Utd are already looking ahead towards the 2025 transfer windows as they look to improve the first-team squad even further.

Man Utd recruitment chiefs are looking into a surprise deal to bring Angel Gomes back to the club.

The midfielder left Man Utd on a free transfer in August 2020 by joining Lille, and he has since emerged into one of the French side’s top players.

As per The Telegraph, Lille are prepared to receive offers from several teams for Gomes in January as his contract expires next summer.

Man Utd are likely to make contact, but they will face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

