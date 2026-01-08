Manchester United’s hunt for a new permanent manager continues to focus on Oliver Glasner and while the Crystal Palace boss has offered a cryptic update when questioned on links to Old Trafford, serious doubts have been cast over the money he would need to spend to transform the team to his style.

The Red Devils parted company with Ruben Amorim on Monday when the Portuguese firebrand paid the price for his explosive outburst against Manchester United. The truth be told, however, the 40-year-old was already feeling the heat, owing to major disagreements over his controversial 3-4-2-1 formation and over a perceived lack of funds needed to bring the formation to life.

But with Manchester United deciding to part ways with Amorim some 18 months before his contract was due to expire, the hunt for his permanent successor is already well underway.

In the short term, United are expected to announce an interim replacement until the season’s end, with our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey confirming both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick were among four candidates that had been spoken to.

Further down the line, our reporter, Fraser Fletcher, insists Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner remains the board’s outstanding choice to take over the role on a permanent basis.

Seen as hugely appealing given his success with the FA Cup-winning Eagles, the fact that his contract expires at the end of the current campaign means United could land the Austrian without paying a penny in compensation.

However, fresh doubts have been cast over whether the 51-year-old would be the best fit for United, with former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness suggesting Glasner would need to fork out some £300m (€345m, $403m) to mould the side into his style.

Speaking on the Inside Track podcast, Wyness said: “Is there another two or three hundred million for him to get the squad in the way that he wants to do it now? They’ll say they want a coach rather than a manager.

“That was one of the big things with Amorim, which is open for debate. I knew he was coming in basically as a coach. I’m pretty sure about that. But what will Glasner want to do?

“No doubt he can be more flexible, and he can definitely bring something slightly different in terms of the way he’s going to manage things. But will he be happy with the squad he’s got, or is he just going to accept the Man Utd job and say, this is what you’ve got, go on and manage it?”

Next Man Utd manager: Glasner cryptic over links

Wyness also insists Glasner will need to do a lot of soul searching before deciding if Old Trafford is the best place to continue his career, adding: “It’s a whole different Man Utd proposition, rather than coming in as it used to be, getting the big job at Man Utd, having money to put your own imprint on the club.

“Glasner does seem favourite at the moment. There are a number of other names in the hat, but still, if I’m Oliver Glasner, I’ve got to think, is this really the Man United club that I want to go to?

“Now, if they don’t get Champions League again, Glasner might be thinking twice as well. So if he’s the first choice, they may not ge,t it and that’s the reality of where Man United are right now.”

Glasner, meanwhile, has delivered a somewhat cryptic response when questioned about his prospects of leaving for Old Trafford when addressing the media.

“I am not allowed to bet,” Glasner told the media earlier this week. “My contract has one paragraph that I am not allowed to bet. And I don’t look at it.

“I also cannot give insider information. That would also be breaking my contract. I am the Crystal Palace manager, and it makes no sense for you to ask more questions about it.”

When pressed again, and when asked if the fact that his contract is due to expire makes him a more concrete option, he continued: “You can sign a new contract, like managers did in the Premier League this year, and [now] they aren’t the manager there any more. Even if I sign a new contract, you could ask me every day, ‘What is the future?’

“There is one situation which keeps you in your job when you are a manager, and this is being successful. It is the only thing to survive [in] this job.”

Despite that, we exclusively revealed earlier this week that Glasner was made aware that Man Utd were strongly considering the removal of Amorim as manager and that played a significant role in his decision to spurn the opportunity to extend his deal at Selhurst Park.

Inzaghi delivers cutting response to Man Utd; Amorim to join bitter rival

Meanwhile, another man linked with the hotseat on a permanent basis, Al Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi, has delivered a scathing ‘no thanks’ response when asked if he would be open to an approach from INEOS to become the next United manager.

The Italian coach, who led Inter to Scudetto title glory in 2024 and the Champions League final twice, where they were beaten on both occasions, is currently contracted to the Saudi side until 2027.

However, he seemingly has no interest in moving to Old Trafford, and according to Tuttosport, issued a firm rebuttal when approached over a potential interview.

