Manchester United are reported to have drawn up a new and abridged three-man shortlist of candidates to succeed Erik ten Hag this summer amid claims the axe will likely fall in the summer and with the leading one of those – Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi – giving a hint on his next move.

Current incumbent Ten Hag enjoyed a hugely-progressive first season in charge, leading Manchester United to Carabao Cup glory, the FA Cup final and, most crucially of all, a top-three finish in the Premier League. But this season has come close to an unmitigated disaster, with Ten Hag and United seemingly lurching from one crisis to another.

With a string of unwanted records being stacked up – including one which devastingly accounts for their worst start to a season since 1930/31 – the pressure has built up increasingly on the beleaguered Dutchman over the course of the season.

Indeed, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that many at Old Trafford feel Ten Hag is a dead man walking with several senior stars expecting the axe to fall this summer. Since we broke that news, a string of high-profile publications, including the Manchester Evening News – who admittedly have to tread extremely carefully when reporting about the downfall of the United boss – and the Daily Mail, have confirmed our report with further confirmation that the heat is very much on the former Ajax coach.

However, Ten Hag continues to battle on and will not be distracted from his task in hand, which remains qualification for the Champions League – and fifth may yet achieve that this season – as well as FA Cup glory, with Liverpool lying in wait in the quarter-finals.

Ten Hag sack: Man Utd draw up three-man shortlist

To that end, we can also reveal that any decision on replacing Ten Hag will come at the season’s end, with claims the axe could fall before then also being dismissed.

However, ambitious new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, having held talks over the club’s direction with incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth, has reportedly drawn up a three-man list of would-be successors to Ten Hag if they decide to dispense of his services over the summer.

Previously, the likes of Julen Lopetegui, Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick and Ruben Amorim have all been touted for the role by various reports in the media.

However, ESPN reports that Ratcliffe and Co have now shortened their list of options to just three names with De Zerbi, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank on their list of options.

All three currently already occupy jobs, with De Zerbi’s clause entitling Brighton to a payment worth around £12.8m (€15m).

Southgate‘s deal with the FA as England boss currently expires in December, though it’s believed they are keen to extend that and ensure he also oversees the county at the 2026 World Cup.

He has won 57 of 91 games in charge of the Three Lions, giving him a 62.6 win percentage record.

The maverick choice of the lot, though, is arguably Brentford boss Frank, who current deal at the Gtech Community Stadium runs to summer 2026.

He has earned a big reputation in the game for not just steering the Bees into the Premier League, but also by leading them to an impressive ninth-placed finish last season. Despite their limited budget and having to sell a number of key names, they are currently 13th, some 11 points clear of the relegation places.

De Zerbi discusses next move as Potter is removed from Man Utd running

Ashworth has also recommended Graham Potter to Ratcliffe, though it’s now suggested the former Chelsea man has not made the cut.

However, it is reported their top, unanimous choice is indeed De Zerbi, with the Italian absolutely working wonders since taking charge at the AMEX and winning widespread plaudits for both their style of football, his tactical know-how and the way he carries himself in the media.

The 44-year-old has also been touted for the forthcoming Liverpool vacancy and a battle royale between English football’s two biggest sides could be set to erupt in the coming weeks and months, especially if the Merseysiders are snubbed by their own top choice in Xabi Alonso.

De Zerbi himself has described himself as content on the south coast and even being open to an extension to his current deal.

In the meantime, he has given an update on his immediate plans, with Brighton currently in Italy to prepare for their Europa League round of 16 clash against Roma in what is arguably the club’s highest-profile game since the 1983 FA Cup final.

De Zerbi also admits he does plan to return to Serie A one day, having previously bossed Sassuolo.

“I do what makes me happy and right now I am happy where I am,” he said. “It makes me happy when we win but also when we lose. One day I will return to Italy but I don’t know when that day will come.”

Brighton were beaten 3-0 at Fulham over the weekend, but De Zerbi admits he could not be prouder of his players.

“Very proud to be back in my country with my team,” De Zerbi said. “This is a team I really love. This is a team that can be beaten 3-0 but always fight back. They play with pride and hunger and I am very proud of this team.”

Seagulls fear exit of Man Utd, Liverpool linked boss

De Zerbi added: “We will give it a go. We will be humble. We know what we have done in the last year and a half. This is unprecedented for this club and we are making history.”

Star midfielder Pascal Gross, meanwhile, is also excited by the club’s draw to face Roma.

He said: “It’s a beautiful city. Gladiator is one of my favourite movies. We are very excited about [Thursday’s game]. We will be humble but will want to do something special.”

A victory over Daniele De Rossi’s in-form side will only elevate De Zerbi’s reputation to higher ground and spark further fears a move to United or Liverpool could be on the cards.

The Seagulls CEO, Paul Barber, admits that, while his side would love to keep the 44-year-old, they do fear he could be lured away.

“We don’t want to lose De Zerbi, he’s one of the best in the world,” Barner told The Athletic. “Roberto loves Brighton and all people involved here, but at some point in the future he may choose to take that skill base that he has elsewhere.”

De Zerbi’s record since replacing Potter in the Brighton hotseat reads 35 wins in 76 games, giving him a win percentage record of 46.05%.

