Erik ten Hag is ‘resigned to losing his job’ as Manchester United manager at the end of the season with Sir Jim Ratcliffe having decided on a somewhat surprise successor in the Old Trafford dug out, a strong new report has claimed.

The Dutchman has failed to build on the strong first season he enjoyed at the helm, when he guided Manchester United to a third-place finish in the Premier League and helped them reach two cup finals, with the Red Devils suffering a notable drop-off this season.

Indeed, while they can reach a second successive FA Cup final if they can overcome Championship outfit Coventry City in their semi-final at Wembley on Sunday week, it is their woeful Premier League record this season – that has seen them already suffer an unforgiveable 12 losses on 31 games – as well as some questionable tactics – that leave Ten Hag‘s job on the brink.

To that end, TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news at the start of last month that many at United feel Ten Hag is a deadman walking at Old Trafford.

GO DEEPER: Ten Hag sack ~ The eight Man Utd players whose standards have most dipped and leave Dutchman on the brink

Since then, both the Daily Mail and the Manchester Evening News have produced copycat reports, also suggesting the Dutchman’s time will soon be up.

Now, six weeks after our article came to light, The Sun has produced a somewhat amended version of their own, claiming that Mancheseter United players now feel Ten Hag is resigned to losing his position at the season’s end, regardless of how the club finishes the season.

Per reporter Neil Custis, it’s claimed that a ‘number of Red Devils stars have noticed a change in the demeanour’ in the United boss in recent weeks.

Knives sharpen for Ten Hag after Man Utd tactical failures

Furthermore, it’s reported that Ratcliffe’s decision not to give Ten Hag a public vote of confidence is telling, with the Dutchman now expecting to fall on his sword at the season’s end.

The telling point is said to have been reached in the wake of Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

While United earned a point from the game – relying on an element of good fortune after Jarrel Quansah’s blind pass, as well as two excellent finishes from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo – the result really should have been well out of sight before then with Liverpool spurning a raft of chances to make the game safe.

Indeed, having conceded 28 shots on their goal in Thursday’s 4-3 defeat at Chelsea, it has now emerged that United have allowed Liverpool a woeful 90 shots on their goal across three matches against them this season.

And with their midfield far too open and exposed, Gary Neville branded the performance as the ‘type of result that can get a manager sacked’.

The critics on the back of that performance have come thick and fast since, with Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage revealing he has never seen a side as open as Ten Hag’s United.

DON’T MISS: Ratcliffe starts work on unstoppable double Man Utd deal with £125m duo to correct major weakness

“I have never seen a team as open as Manchester United are right now. Yes, they’re great on the counter-attack but in terms of the structure, wow, they are the most open team I’ve ever seen. To concede 28 shots in that game against Liverpool is remarkable! There are some huge decisions to be made at Manchester United. This current team are a number of years away from being able to challenge for a Premier League title because of the lack of structure and how open they are as a team.

“Erik ten Hag has said that they could’ve had nine points from their last three games against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool. Factually that is correct because they were leading in all three of those games and conceded late. However factually correct it is, the reality is that they should’ve been 3-0 down against Brentford and Chelsea and Liverpool should’ve been four up. Realistically their opposition should already have been out of sight, so they actually could’ve ended up with zero points from those games instead of two!”

Historical criticism from Ruud Gullit does not help Ten Hag’s cause either.

Ten Hag sack: Ratcliffe decides on next Man Utd manager

With Ten Hag reportedly on his way, United chief Ratcliffe has reportedly decided on his successor already, following a series of meetings with incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth.

And according to The Sun, the man chosen to take on the United hotseat will be former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter.

The 48-year-old Englishman has been out of work since his dismissal at Stamford Bridge last April. His time in charge was somewhat divisive, with Potter since feeling he had too bloated a squad to keep his players happy and suggesting he did not have enough time – he was in charge for a total of just six months – to make his impact felt.

Others, however, felt the Chelsea job was simply too big for the former Swansea boss.

Now, however, it’s reported he is the man chosen by Ratcliffe to take charge of United from next season.

Potter last week rejected the chance to return to management with Ajax, having held talks with the Dutch giants about taking charge from next season.

Per reports, Potter is to be offered an initial two-year deal to take charge, with the option of a third year by the club.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, continues to insist publicly that he expects to stay in charge, saying last week: “I am sure we are in the right direction and will get where we want to be.

“I don’t have any doubts. I’m just focusing on my job, focusing on this process, in this project. I really love to be here, I’m enjoying it. For me it’s a challenge.”

Ten Hag has a 59.05% win record at United; Potter finished his time at Chelsea with a 38.71% win percentage.

READ MORE: The TEN players set for Man Utd chop in ruthless Sir Jim Ratcliffe clearout