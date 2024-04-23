Next Man Utd manager: UCL winner says yes to Ratcliffe as Ten Hag sack looms

Thomas Tuchel will accept the Manchester United job if offered and talks over replacing Erik ten Hag are already underway, according to reports.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe pulling the strings, a new era is dawning over Old Trafford. The British billionaire has wasted no time drafting in who he and his INEOS cohorts believe are the ‘best in class’ to key positions.

Omar Berrada is the new CEO, while Dan Ashworth will become the sporting director and Jason Wilcox has replaced Darren Fletcher as the technical director.

The changes may also extend the the dugout, with manager Erik ten Hag presiding over sub-standard campaign.

Man Utd finished bottom of their Champions League group and sit seventh in the league with a negative goal difference.

An unlikely FA Cup triumph could paper over the cracks, though the formidable Manchester City must be overcome in the final on May 25.

READ MORE: ‘Disrespectful’ Roy Keane slammed over controversial Man Utd comments after FA Cup escape

On the back of squeezing past Championship side Coventry City in the semi-finals after throwing away a three-goal lead, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher made a bold claim.

Carragher said: “We were watching at the end there and [Coventry boss] Mark Robins famously kept a Man Utd manager in a job.

“I think that result today has just cost a Man Utd manager his job. I don’t see how he stays, I don’t.”

The Telegraph subsequently reported Ten Hag will ‘effectively be on trial over the next month.’

In the event Ten Hag is relieved of his duties at season’s end, various reports all point towards Thomas Tuchel being his replacement.

Tuchel says yes to Man Utd

The German, 50, will leave Bayern Munich by mutual consent this summer and according to ESPN, he heavily favours a move to the Premier League over LaLiga.

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new manager to replace Xavi and have given consideration to Tuchel. However, ESPN state England is Tuchel’s priority destination and the manager also harbours concerns over Barca’s spending power in the transfer market.

SportsZone take it a step further, reporting Tuchel has instructed his agents to iron out an agreement with Man Utd.

Taking to X, they stated: ‘Thomas Tuchel has agreed to his agents to take the Manchester United coaching position if it becomes vacant.

‘There is still a lot of work to be done, but some of the new management at INEOS are in favour of Tuchel arriving this summer. ‘

MAN UTD WAGES: Top 11 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe prepares to shred colossal wage bill

German outlet Kicker claimed on Monday that Ratcliffe and co. have opened preliminary talks with Tuchel. Ratcliffe is said to rate Tuchel ‘highly.’

Tuchel steered Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021 and has lifted 11 major honours during his managerial career.

His stint with Bayern Munich has soured after the German giant surrendered their 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga to Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Tuchel did guide Bayern past Arsenal and into the Champions League semi-finals where Real Madrid await.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘extremely keen’ to offload ‘terrible’ Ten Hag signing as £47m figure is revealed