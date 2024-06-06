Next Man Utd manager: Crazy price to sack Ten Hag revealed as clear favourite to replace Dutchman emerges

The future of Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss continues to be threatened and reports suggest that a clear favourite has emerged to replace him.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been looking at potential new managers for some time as many behind the scenes do not believe the Dutchman is the right man to take them forward.

Man Utd finished in eighth place in the Premier League table this season – their lowest finish since the 1989/90 campaign – which simply isn’t good enough for a club of their stature.

However, Ten Hag did manage to guide his team to winning the FA Cup after they overcame Manchester City in the final, which may have saved his bacon. This also means Man Utd have qualified for the Europa League.

Interestingly, journalist David McDonnell claims the fact that Man Utd have qualified for the Europa League means they would have to pay Ten Hag close to £9m in compensation if they did choose to sack him, despite that he only has a year remaining on his contract.

This could put Ratcliffe off parting ways with the coach despite that the Ineos chief certainly isn’t convinced by him – and neither are some supporters.

Mauricio Pochettino in pole position for Man Utd job

According to Man Utd news source the Muppetiers, former Chelsea, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is ‘leading the race’ to replace Ten Hag, if Ratcliffe chooses to sack him.

Pochettino endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign with Chelsea which saw his side have a late surge to finish in sixth-place, but it wasn’t enough to save his job.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that some of the Blues’ players were frustrated by the decision. Pochettino has plenty of admirers within the game, and he was never going to be short of job offers.

As we exclusively revealed a week ago, Pochettino would jump at the chance to manage Man Utd if they came forward with an offer.

He has been linked with the role ever since having dinner with Sir Alex Ferguson way back in 2016. Pochettino and Man Utd’s timelines have never quite been in sync since then, but that could finally change in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils have also spoken to Brentford manager Thomas Frank, so he cannot be ruled out as their next manager if they axe Ten Hag.

Ratcliffe and Co are expected to make a decision on Ten Hag’s future before the start of the European Championships and perhaps even before the end of this week, per reports.

