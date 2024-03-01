Next Man Utd manager: Dream Ratcliffe appointment goes up in flames as two Italians edge closer to role

Zinedine Zidane will not be joining Man Utd, forcing them to look at other managers

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have to prioritise a move for one of two Italian coaches, as the Manchester United chief has been told there is ‘no chance’ Zinedine Zidane will be moving to Old Trafford.

Earlier on Friday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that officials at Man Utd view Erik ten Hag as a dead man walking. They feel Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are guaranteed to make a managerial change this summer in order to kickstart an exciting new era.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Ratcliffe is planning a sensational approach to make Zidane the replacement for Ten Hag.

Zidane has been a free agent since leaving Real Madrid for a second time in June 2021, which means Man Utd would not have to pay any fee to a European competitor to land him.

The France icon would be an incredible appointment for Man Utd, as he excels at managing the biggest players in the game, similar to current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Zidane helped the Spanish giants win an unprecedented three Champions League titles in a row between 2016 and 2018, while also lifting two La Liga crowns, two Spanish super cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and two UEFA super cups.

Unfortunately for Ratcliffe and Man Utd, it seems they will be forced to give up in their pursuit of the 51-year-old.

According to Sky Sports and Reuters journalist Peter Hall, there is ‘no chance’ Zidane will become the next Man Utd boss.

Zinedine Zidane to reject Man Utd approach

Indeed, Zidane does not harbour any ambitions of managing in the Premier League, despite the current riches of the English top flight.

This fits in with what the Ballon d’Or winner told French newspaper L’Equipe in June 2022.

“If I go to a club, it’s to win,” he said. “I say this in all modesty. That’s why I can’t go anywhere. For other reasons, too, I might not be able to go everywhere. Which ones? The language, for example. Certain conditions make things more difficult.

“When people say to me: ‘Do you want to go to Manchester?’ I understand English but I don’t fully master it.

“I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work differently. To win, many elements come into play. It’s a global context. Me, I know what I need to win.”

It has been widely reported that when Zidane returns to coaching, he will manage in either France or Italy. He could take charge of the French national team, Paris Saint-Germain or Marseille, or re-join Serie A giants Juventus.

De Zerbi, Inzaghi both admired by Ratcliffe

Zidane’s decision will force Ratcliffe to go back to the drawing board. Luckily for Man Utd, the British billionaire has other managers on his target list.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi is being eyed by the Red Devils. He is on course to help Inter win the Serie A title, which has deeply impressed Man Utd.

Although, Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Inzaghi as a potential managerial appointment for themselves.

Should Inzaghi head elsewhere, then Man Utd may go with a proven Premier League option by snaring Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi.

According to Football Insider, De Zerbi is the ‘standout candidate’ to take Man Utd to the next level.

His front-footed, aggressive style of play fits in with what Man Utd fans want to see. Plus, the Italian has a proven track record of developing young players into top-class stars.

