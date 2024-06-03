Man Utd urged to end Ten Hag ‘agony’ with manager appointment Sir Alex Ferguson will love

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told to put Erik ten Hag out of his misery by firing the Dutchman and landing Mauricio Pochettino as his replacement, in a move that would delight club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ten Hag believes he has given himself a much better chance of staying on as Man Utd manager after guiding the club to their first FA Cup triumph since 2016 by beating Manchester City in the final. Even though the former Ajax boss was under intense pressure, he helped Man Utd pull off a masterclass by keeping their rivals at bay, particularly in the first half.

Despite the new piece of silverware being added to Man Utd’s trophy cabinet, it is still likely that Ten Hag will be sacked as Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are looking at the whole of the last two seasons when evaluating his future.

Man Utd may have won the FA Cup, but the season as a whole has been described as ‘woeful’ by Robbie Savage, who spent time in the club’s academy.

Savage believes that Ten Hag has done enough to stay in the job, at least until Christmas, but that view is not shared amongst all pundits.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Paul Robinson thinks Ratcliffe should end Ten Hag’s ‘agony’ by wielding the axe and ushering in a new era at Old Trafford.

Robinson also urged Man Utd to snare Pochettino, whose stock rose just before his Chelsea departure as the Blues had a good end to the season.

“Erik ten Hag will be gone by Christmas,” the former goalkeeper said in a recent interview.

Next Man Utd manager: Mauricio Pochettino to arrive?

“It will be the biggest mistake that they make [keeping Ten Hag]. You look at this season and the way they performed. One game doesn’t mask a whole season.

“Yes, you do get hoodwinked into the fact they had a great performance and he got a tune out of his team.

“But actually, did he get a tune out of his team at Selhurst Park when they got beat 4-0 [by Crystal Palace]? An FA Cup final doesn’t mask a whole season of woes.

“They need a big change there with INEOS and Jim Ratcliffe coming in.

“While Mauricio Pochettino is on the market, go and get a manager like that. Pochettino has been touted to Manchester United for a long time.

“I just think you’re delaying the agony. With Ten Hag, you would just be kicking the can down the road and waiting for that next manager to come in.

“All the stats say he shouldn’t keep his job on the back of one game.”

Pochettino taking over at Man Utd would please Ferguson, as he is a big fan of the Argentine. The two even had dinner together back in 2016, which kickstarted the rumours about Pochettino becoming Man Utd manager.

When asked about Pochettino previously, Ferguson sent his fellow manager some big praise.

“Well the manager has been fantastic [at Tottenham],” the Scotsman said. “They have a bad record of managers, there is no doubt about that. They have had so many over the years, but this lad has composure.

“You never see him ruffled and the way his team play is a testimony to the work he is doing. The most important thing for English football is how many English and young players are in his team.

“He understands the advantage of playing young people. They won’t let you down and they have been fantastic.

“[Dele] Alli, [Harry] Kane, [Ryan] Mason, [Danny] Rose, [Eric] Dier, all English players. [Kyle] Walker, the right back, although he has been there for a bit longer.”

