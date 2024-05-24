Next Man Utd manager: EVERY single option tipped to replace doomed Ten Hag

Pochettino, Tuchel, Southgate and Potter have all been in the conversation for the next Man Utd manager

Despite the fact they still have an FA Cup final to play this weekend against arch-rivals Manchester City, there is a growing sense that Manchester United will sack manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

The Red Devils were eighth in the table this term, their lowest-ever Premier League finish. They were also eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage and suffered 16 all-competitions defeats, their most since the 1977-78 season.

In the face of such under-performance, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group who have taken over sporting control of the club are reportedly weighing up their options to replace the Dutch coach at the Old Trafford helm.

Here is every manager linked with replacing Ten Hag and why Manchester United might be considering them.

The frontrunners

Thomas Tuchel

Set to leave Bayern Munich, Tuchel will depart the Allianz Arena with the unwanted distinction of being the manager who oversaw the Bavarian giants losing their grip on the Bundesliga title for the first time in over a decade. But the German is one of the sharpest tactical minds around and a past Champions League winner with Chelsea. According to The Guardian, he is United’s first choice to replace Ten Hag.

Gareth Southgate

Multiple outlets have reported United’s interest in the current England manager. Southgate is said to be regarded as a figure who could reset the club culturally and rejuvenate the team on the pitch, as he has with the Three Lions. The 53-year-old will first lead England at this summer’s European Championship before any announcement on his future can be expected.

Kieran McKenna

A young, up-and-coming coach who already possesses and intimate knowledge of United thanks to his time as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff, McKenna is in high demand after leading Ipswich to back-to-back promotions. Chelsea and Brighton have the 38-year-old at the top of their own managerial wishlists and, according to Sky Sports, United CEO Omar Berrada has already met with McKenna’s representatives.

Mauricio Pochettino

A surprise recent entry into the Old Trafford managerial sweepstakes, the football world was shocked by the news of Pochettino’s departure from Chelsea after the Blues had finished the Premier League season strongly, even leapfrogging United in the table. The Argentinian has admirers inside the Theatre of Dreams, from the INEOS decision-makers who previously wanted him at sister club Nice to Sir Alex Ferguson.

In the mix

Graham Potter

Potter is another manager said to be admired by the INEOS sporting leadership team. The 49-year-old impressed during spells in charge of Swansea and Brighton but has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea last year. He recently turned down the chance to manage Ajax, leading some to conclude he is holding out for a bigger opportunity.

Roberto De Zerbi

Another former Brighton manager linked with taking over at United, De Zerbi’s time at the AmEx Stadium ended drably with a downturn in form since the turn of the year, but overall the Italian impressed with his dynamic, attack-minded approach and his ability to develop talent. It’s been reported for a few months that he is under consideration at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim

Previously linked with West Ham and Chelsea, The Times claimed earlier this season that Sporting CP coach Amorim is on United’s radar. The hugely impressive 39-year-old coach has led the Lisbon side to two league titles in the last four years, all while playing an attack-minded style of play with an aggressive approach to pressing.

Thomas Frank

Brentford boss Frank has done a stellar job to not only getting the Bees into the Premier League but keeping them there over the past two season. Tactically astute and a smart, clear communicator, the Dane is reportedly on Chelsea’s shortlist of potential Pochettino replacements, while ESPN reported United’s interest in the 50-year-old in March.

The long shots

Unai Emery

Reports in Spain linked Emery to United as Ten Hag’s potential successor earlier in the season. The longer the campaign progressed and the more the Spanish tactician achieved with Aston Villa – culminating in a fourth-place Premier League finish and Champions League qualification – the less likely that became.

Michel

Girona manager Michel has become one of the hottest coaching properties in Europe for having masterminded the Catalan minnows’ rise to an incredible third-place La Liga finish this season. With Girona owned by the City Football Group, Michel is well known to Berrada, who formerly worked for Manchester City before joining United. And according to The Telegraph, the Red Devils CEO is a big fan of the Spanish tactician.

Simone Inzaghi

Italian outlet Tuttosport claimed back in February that Inzaghi was on United’s list of potential heirs to Ten Hag should the Red Devils move on from the Dutchman in the near future. The former Lazio manager has done an outstanding job in charge of Inter, taking the Nerazzuri to the Serie A title this season after reaching the Champions League final last term. But the 48-year-old is believed to be happy at the San Siro and not looking for a new challenge any time soon.

Zinedine Zidane

Not for the first time, Zidane has been raised as a potential managerial candidate for United and The Independent reported that INEOS have made contact with the out-of-work coach’s representatives. But Zidane has only ever managed Real Madrid and has given little indication of any desire to test his coaching skills in the Premier League.

Gary O’Neil

O’Neil has impressed in his first season in charge at Wolves, steering the Midlands club well clear of the relegation battle en route a solid 14th-place finish. Still, the 41-year-old was a surprise name to enter the running for the United post when ESPN reported the Red Devils’ interest in the inexperienced former Bournemouth boss.

Out of the running

Julian Nagelsmann

The 36-year-old former Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig coach was at one stage considered a frontrunner for the Old Trafford gig if Ten Hag is sacked, but he has since extended his contract with the German national team.

Xabi Alonso

For leading Bayer Leverkusen to a first ever title – doing so without suffering a defeat in any competition until a 3-0 reverse to Atalanta in the Europa League final – Alonso was installed as the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Tuchel at Bayern, with United considered a long-shot alternative. But the former Real Madrid playmaker has committed to Leverkusen for at least one more season.

Thiago Motta

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in March that Motta was being monitored inside Old Trafford in the eventuality of Ten Hag’s dismissal, but reports in Italy suggest the impressive Bologna boss has agreed to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

Francesco Farioli

Another manager TEAMtalk exclusively reported was under consideration for the United job was Nice manager Farioli. The 35-year-old might be unknown to the majority of Premier League fans, but he has earned rave reviews for his stewardship of the INEOS-owned French side, overseeing a fifth-place Ligue 1 finish last term. But just this week Farioli was announced as the new manager of Ajax.

Julen Lopetegui

As far back as November, Spanish sports newspaper AS claimed that Lopetegui was a contender to be the next United boss. And he kind of is – he has this week replaced David Moyes as West Ham United manager.

