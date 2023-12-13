Next Man Utd manager: Ex-Prem boss ‘very well placed’ to take reins as fears grow over Ten Hag sack

A former Premier League and Real Madrid boss is being lined up to replace Erik ten Hag amid mounting speculation he’ll be sacked by Manchester United, and three players the potential appointment could be good news for have been named.

Man Utd have endured a ghoulish start to the campaign that has shown no signs of improving in recent weeks. United’s tally across all competitions stands at 11 wins, one draw and 12 defeats. The latest loss at the hands of Bayern Munich on Tuesday night saw the Red Devils crash out of European competition altogether.

Man Utd are also out of the League Cup and already trail Manchester City in fourth spot by six points. A daunting trip to Anfield awaits on Sunday, with United’s last two visits to Anfield resulting in punishing 7-0 and 4-0 defeats.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe primed to purchase a 25 percent stake in Man Utd, major changes are expected.

As yet, there’s been little to suggest Ten Hag will be axed. However, results like the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday will not be tolerated for much longer.

According to the Daily Mail, Ten Hag’s position as Man Utd manager is growing ‘increasingly tenuous’. The report added another heavy defeat at Liverpool on Sunday could have ‘significant ramifications for Ten Hag’s future at the club.’

Pundits within the media such as ex-England international Danny Murphy have explained why Ten Hag is not the man to lead United forward under Ratcliffe.

What’s more, the Dutchman has seemingly proven himself incapable of keeping a lid on a locker room full of big egos.

Contrast that with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham who Fabrizio Romano recently claimed enjoys near-unanimous popularity among his squad.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, former Wolves boss, Julen Lopetegui, is ‘very well positioned’ to succeed Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Man Utd board enamoured with Lopetegui

Lopetegui, 57, is currently without a job since leaving Wolves on August 8. His surprise exit came as a result of a disagreement with the club over their transfer policy.

Nonetheless, Lopetegui worked wonders in the short time he was at Molineux. The Spaniard guided Wolves to a respectable 13th-placed finish despite being in the relegation zone when he took charge in November of 2022.

Lopetegui also counts FC Porto, Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla among those he’s previously managed.

Relevo described Ten Hag’s situation at United as ‘extreme’ and relayed why Man Utd officials are seemingly sold on Lopetegui.

It’s claimed the Man Utd board ‘value the work’ Lopetegui did at Wolves, appreciate his command of the English language, and are also impressed by his record in Europe that includes winning the Europa League with Sevilla in 2020.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Lopetegui’s arrival could be good news for three United stars he’s managed before.

Lopetegui coached Sergio Reguilon, Raphael Varane and Casemiro during his brief stint at Real Madrid.

Varane has not started a Premier League match for United since September. He – along with Casemiro – were named by both the Independent and Guardian as being up for sale in January.

Lopetegui’s potential arrival could breathe new life into the ex-Real Madrid superstars’ careers in Manchester and stop any January exit dead in their tracks.

Lopetegui rejects gigantic offer with Man Utd intentions clear

Adding further fuel to the fire is the Mail’s claim Lopetegui recently rejected a colossal offer worth £15.5m per season to manage in Saudi Arabia.

Various outlets in Spain have all stated Lopetegui is determined to hold on for another job in England and Man Utd is his preferred destination.

As such, United would seemingly meet little resistance from the Spaniard if they were to make an approach.

If results under Ten Hag do not improve and Ratcliffe deems a change necessary, United’s board certainly seem set on who the next Man Utd manager should be.

