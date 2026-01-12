Fabrizio Romano has joined two other top sources in revealing that Michael Carrick is expected to be confirmed as Manchester United’s new interim manager this week, and while Darren Fletcher says he has ‘zero indications’ on what the club will decide, he has sent the players a strong message about “wasting their season”.

Manchester United saw their season hit a new nadir on Sunday when they were dumped out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton – meaning that, in the absence of European football, their season will consist of just 40 games, their lowest tally since 1914/15.

And with Fletcher failing to win either of his two games at the helm since taking charge in caretaker capacity after the sacking of Ruben Amorim last week, the club are looking for yet another new manager in what will be their seventh permanent appointment (not counting interim appointments or caretaker managers) since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013.

However, sources have made clear that United have decided to wait on naming a permanent manager until the end of the season, with INEOS noting the issues that Amorim encountered in taking charge midway through the last campaign.

Instead, the club will decide on an interim boss to see them through the current campaign, which now has the sole objective of securing top four qualification and with all their trophy hopes extinguished.

With both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Carrick both in the frame and having been interviewed by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox this week, United are now on the cusp of a decision.

And according to Romano, it is Carrick who will get the nod.

“In the last 12 hours, Michael Carrick has made important progress in talks with Manchester United after a face-to-face interview,” Romano stated on his YouTube channel.

“The meeting between Manchester United management and Michael Carrick was very positive in terms of ideas, tactics, communication and intention. The feeling was really good, and as of tonight, Carrick is becoming the leading option for the interim job.”

In a follow-up post on X, he added: ‘Michael Carrick had positive contact with INEOS and Man United management, advancing to become the new interim manager. Man Utd will announce a new coach this week and Carrick is hopeful to get the job.

‘Solskjaer, waiting for club’s decision.’

Two other sources confirm Carrick as Fletcher fires Man Utd warning

In addition to Romano, both Ben Jacobs and TEAMtalk’s correspondent Dean Jones have also confirmed that Carrick is close to landing the job.

Writing on X, Jacobs stated: ‘Michael Carrick a strong contender for the #MUFC caretaker role. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer originally viewed as frontrunner, but Carrick gave a strong interview this week. Decision between pair expected on Monday.’

And Jones added: ‘Michael Carrick has become the favourite to be interim Man Utd boss. Would be a good opportunity for him, he understands the club well, and he is also on an upward curve in his own career.’

Speaking in the aftermath of Sunday’s FA Cup exit to the Seagulls, caretaker boss Fletcher said he had been given no signs on who the club would opt for.

“I’ve had no discussions,” he said. “I have to report tomorrow [Monday] morning to Carrington, that is all I know.

“I will find out tomorrow morning. I have had zero indications. All my focus has been on Burnley and Brighton.

“It is a massive responsibility to lead this club, and I have given it my best, and I am disappointed not to win a game.

“I think there are some good things there, but ultimately it wasn’t enough. I am more disappointed than anyone.”

Regardless of who the club decide on, Fletcher has urged the United squad not to waste the season and focus on the matter at hand.

“Any time you come in at Manchester United, it’s a massive job. The thing for me is there’s still a lot to play for this season.

“And if I look at the players and we get players back from injury and AFCON and we get a fuller squad, I think these players have got the ability to qualify in the Champions League places.

“And that should be their objective, that should be their mindset.

“But they’re going to have to come together and be part of that as well.

“It’s not about a manager. It’s not about directors. It’s about everyone, and the players have to group together, take responsibility, find a way of improving quickly and take on the challenge for the rest of the season.

“Don’t waste the season.

“It’s not Manchester United level or what’s expected from Manchester United. But ultimately, we have to do something.

“And that’s still not success, but take a step forward by qualifying for the Champions League.”

