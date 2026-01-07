Darren Fletcher, Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are all keen on landing the Manchester United job on an interim basis – but the decision is yet to be made on what direction they will take, our sources have confirmed.

Fletcher, who was already working at Old Trafford, has been installed as a preliminary interim boss and is set to take charge of Man Utd’s next two matches. Thereafter, director of football Jason Wilcox is assessing, and we understand that talks between Man Utd’s top brass have been centred around whether they should try and find a permanent replacement or wait until the summer.

As it stands, that decision has not yet been made, but it is clear that options available now are somewhat limited, which is likely to be the deciding factor, sources have confirmed.

“Jason is the man leading this appointment, but it is not a one-man show, he is talking with fellow members of the hierarchy and they are determined to get this right,” a source close to Man Utd told us.

“An interim appointment is very possible and there is a plethora of very good options to take this through to the summer, but they are looking through this now. There is no panic.”

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is available and could come in immediately, and he is keen, whilst ex-England manager Sir Gareth Southgate, a favourite of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s, is also out of work.

Wilcox is aware that come the summer, there will be the chance to appoint their own choice, rather than just someone who is available now.

Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola are both spoken of highly around Old Trafford, and they are both out of contract, whilst the likes of Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino – who the club have an historic interest in – are also keen to take charge.

We understand that United believe the club are in a good place squad-wise, and that the job will attract a great deal of attention given it would not take a huge amount of work to turn them into Premier League contenders.

Fraser Fletcher reported for TEAMtalk on Tuesday that De Zerbi has burst into contention and ‘wants’ the United job.

The chances of Glasner replacing Ruben Amorim have also begun to soar.

Next Man Utd manager: Solskjaer eyes permanent move; Xavi link

Meanwhile, Solskjaer is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to return to United, and he is thought to be eyeing the job permanently.

European football expert Kevin Hatchard has confirmed reports from Spain naming Xavi as an option United are considering.

The Red Devils have also been linked with signing two Barcelona stars.