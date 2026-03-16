Michael Carrick has seen his hopes raised of becoming the permanent manager at Manchester United

Roy Keane has urged Manchester United to avoid the temptation of appointing Michael Carrick as their permanent manager, having named three options he sees as a much better fit for the club and explaining why the club’s good form under him should be treated with a little pinch of salt and may be owed to good fortune.

Carrick stepped into the Manchester United interim shoes in January after Portuguese firebrand Ruben Amorim was unceremoniously dumped, paying the price for complaining too vocally about the running of the club and for a failure to see eye to eye with director of football Jason Wilcox over the team’s formation.

Since Carrick came in, the difference has been tangible. Not only does the 44-year-old carry himself with dignity and poise before the media, but he has also reverted to a 4-2-3-1 formation that has delivered devastating results.

Indeed, since stepping into the role, Carrick has won seven of his nine games at the helm – a superb 77.8% win percentage record – and in form that has fired the club firmly into Champions League contention.

As a result, Carrick’s chances of landing the role permanently have skyrocketed, with TEAMtalk correspondent Graeme Bailey speaking to those inside the club about the growing chances of his permanent appointment. What they said should make every United fan sit up and take notice.

But following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford, a result that saw United open up a three-point buffer in third to Unai Emery’s side, Keane has made it clear why he thinks Carrick is not the one.

When asked about Carrick’s credentials, Keane told Sky Sports: “I would’ve thought so, yeah [on Manchester United considering giving Michael Carrick the permanent job] but I wouldn’t.

“I think there are better options out there. I think the games where he’s come in, and in terms of winning football matches, he’s done a very good job. He’s obviously simplified things, but there’s been no jeopardy in those games.

“They’ve had three weeks to prepare for the matches. It’s been good timing for him to go in there, and he’s done a very good job. I take my hat off to him, and if he does get the job in the summer, I’ll say ‘Listen, good luck to you,’ but I think there are far better options out there for the next manager of Manchester United.

“If Carrick had been mentioned three months ago to be the next Manchester United manager, you’d have been locked up. Everyone would’ve said he’s not even in the reckoning, but due to timing, he’s got an opportunity and is doing a very good job.

“I think there are better options out there, simple as that, but he’s done a very good job. Manchester United are certain to qualify for the Champions League now, but in making decisions [on the next manager] they will have to go and interview people and see what’s out there.”

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Next Man Utd manager: Keane throws out two other names

When asked about why he is hesitant about giving Carrick the permanent job at Old Trafford, Keane suggested there was an element of fortune and ‘right man, right place’ for United with regards to the 44- year-old.

“Most players do like a caretaker manager. It’s different when he comes in and has to make a decision about contracts, pre-season and medical staff, transfers and recruitment,” Keane argued.

“His job in the last few months has been to win football matches. I know that’s a manager’s job anywhere, but he’s not had any distractions even as a manager. Of course, he’s done it, and I give him credit for that, but if he’s given the job, then there are different responsibilities for him.

“I think to manage Manchester United, you need someone a lot more experienced in terms of winning trophies, competing in Europe, and he hasn’t got that. He might have that in a few years, and he might be in the mix then, but the fact that he’s winning football matches at the moment, of course, gives him a great chance.

“All this chat that everyone loves him, I’m not so sure that was the case when they couldn’t beat Newcastle with 10 men. He beat Aston Villa today – Aston Villa were absolutely shocking. The more I look at Aston Villa, the more I think they’ll be missing out on Europe, especially considering how bad they’ve been today.

“So the timing is good for United. For today’s game, Villa are on the back of a European game and United, because they were so bad at the start of the season, have no distractions.

“And remember this is the same group of players that finished 15th. So everyone else can get giddy about Man United being third in the league but I don’t. I’m not one of them. I don’t get all excited for stuff like that. I get excited when teams are winning trophies and competing week in, week out. So, I’m not one to get too giddy.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp then asked Keane who he thinks they should turn to as an alternative, to which the United legend replied: “There’s loads, [Diego] Simeone and [Luis] Enrique. You go and try and find the best, [Thomas] Tuchel, you have [to Redknapp] just mentioned.

“If they [the Manchester United board] try and suss all these managers and they come back demanding £25-30million-a-year then I get it, but the responsibility of the board is to go out and get the best that’s available to Man Utd.”

Latest Man Utd news: Stunning Casemiro U-turn; worrying Rashford twist

Meanwhile, United are prepared to re-engage in talks with Casemiro and potentially offer the Brazilian the chance to remain at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk can confirm, with Carrick sending a strong message to the Red Devils’ hierarchy.

United are still looking to add at least one new midfielder to their squad, even if Casemiro stays. Recent reports suggest that a ‘world-class 17-year-old star is firmly on their radar.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich are also interested in the upcoming superstar who, by widespread accounts, is destined for greatness.

In other news, the Red Devils remain very keen on Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, and a fresh report states they are ‘fighting’ Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to land him.

We revealed on February 27 that Wharton has a gentleman’s agreement with Palace that will allow him to leave for a Champions League club in a £60-65m (up to €75m / $86m) deal this summer.

And finally, Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has revealed an update on Marcus Rashford’s future, and it could be bad news for United despite a fee already being agreed for his services.