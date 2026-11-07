Man Utd change manager strategy as two exciting new targets revealed

Manchester United decision-makers have spoken with potential replacements for Michael Carrick, but they are acting differently to when Erik ten Hag was under pressure of being sacked, according to a report.

Carrick was widely expected to be sacked after Man Utd were beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth in the Premier League on October 25. But INEOS chiefs surprisingly decided to keep Carrick in charge.

They aimed to make a statement by instead placing a majority of the blame for the team’s dire form on the players.

United were then beaten 2-0 away at Chelsea before securing a brilliant 3-2 comeback win against Roma in the Champions League.

United director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada will reassess Carrick’s future at the start of the international break. That means Aston Villa’s trip to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon could prove critical to the 45-year-old staying in his role.

The i Paper state that United’s hierarchy has ‘contacted several managerial alternatives over the past few weeks’, including ‘top target’ Eddie Howe.

However, none of these targets have been ‘directly approached’. Instead, United ‘have only held exploratory conversations with their representatives’.

The Red Devils have changed their managerial strategy after holding direct talks with possible replacements for Ten Hag in the summer of 2024.

The report states: ‘Just after Erik ten Hag had masterminded one of United’s greatest recent achievements – outplaying Manchester City in the 2024 FA Cup final – Sir Jim Ratcliffe was meeting Thomas Tuchel personally in Monaco.

‘Thomas Frank, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi and Kieran McKenna were all also contacted, directly. All while Ten Hag was still employed and, rather incongruously, quite successful.

‘Carrick has no such predicament.’

Should United swing the axe on Carrick, then the i Paper report that Howe will be the favourite for the job, as Wilcox ‘favours’ his appointment, while INEOS owner Ratcliffe ‘approves’.

But Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness and former France manager Didier Deschamps have emerged as new options for United.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent revealed on Friday that Hoeness is ‘highly rated’ by United chiefs due to the fantastic work he has done at Stuttgart.

The German would be an exciting appointment as he has been compared to Jurgen Klopp thanks to his aggressive, attacking style of play, and his ability to develop undervalued players.

French source Foot Mercato claimed earlier this week that Deschamps has been approached by United as they consider their options.

Wilcox still backing Carrick at Man Utd – for now

Deschamps taking over at Old Trafford would be a statement move given he is a World Cup winner with France, though the 58-year-old has not managed at club level since 2012.

In his report, Delaney added that United are not as keen on Howe as other outlets have claimed. This means there is conflicting information on whether the former Newcastle boss could replace Carrick.

Delaney added that Bayern Munich chiefs do not speak highly of Julian Nagelsmann, which has seemingly put United off any such move.

Our sources state that Wilcox remains firmly behind Carrick as things stand, and is in no rush to make a change.

Wilcox is the chief decision-maker at United, as Ratcliffe is set to listen to him over head of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

Despite Wilcox’s trust in Carrick, there remains admiration of the work Cesc Fabregas is doing at Como.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that United have repeatedly scouted a Rennes sensation.