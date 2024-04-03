Next Man Utd manager: International boss is of ‘increasing interest’ as Ratcliffe considers Ten Hag replacement

An international manager is of ‘increasing interest’ to Manchester United according to reports as Sir Jim Ratcliffe considers Erik ten Hag’s future.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils have fallen below expectations this season and as a result, the long-term future of Ten Hag is currently up in the air.

In March, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that the Dutch boss is regarded as a ‘dead man walking’ by club insiders with the 54-year-old likely to be relieved of his duties at the end of the season.

Of course, Ten Hag could still have the chance to save his job, especially if Man Utd manage to win the FA Cup and end the Premier League campaign on a high note.

While the speculation surrounding the Man Utd boss continues to grow, the club have been eyeing up some alternatives in the dugout.

According to The Independent, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is of ‘increasing interest’ to Man Utd if they do decide to sack Ten Hag at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann is currently fully focused on the upcoming Euros tournament, although with his contract set to expire in the summer, he is being eyed up by a number of top European clubs.

Along with Man Utd sniffing around the 36-year-old, Nagelsmann is also on Bayern Munich’s shortlist to replace Thomas Tuchel and he’s been linked with Liverpool too.

READ MORE – Why Man Utd want to appoint Jason Wilcox as Ratcliffe revamp gathers pace

Ten Hag not sweating over his future

While there have been multiple reports regarding Ten Hag and his future at the club, the Dutch boss doesn’t seem to be paying any attention to the external noise.

“You know when you are working at Man United there will always be noise, rumours around the club, the manager, the players, whatever,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“There will always (an) issue – you like it, to talk about. Of course we have different interests, but we are not focusing on that.

“We are focusing on the process, we are focusing on the team to play better, to improve the way of play, so I don’t care about (it).”

Man Utd currently find themselves sixth in the table and nine points adrift of Tottenham above them, with a game in hand.

In order for Ten Hag to restore some faith in his abilities, he really could do with a strong end to the season in both the Premier League and FA Cup.

Along with considering Nagelsmann for the job, reports recently emerged that Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is also a contender for the Old Trafford hot seat.

McKenna spent several years at Man Utd as a coach and his stock has risen tremendously since leaving as he currently has Ipswich sat at the top of the Championship.

England boss Gareth Southgate has also been linked with the United job of late, although his full focus will be on the Euros for the time being.

DON’T MISS – Incredible Man Utd XI for 2024/25 as Ratcliffe rebuild takes full shape with several blockbuster incomings