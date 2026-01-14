Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is set to emerge as a genuine contender to become the next Manchester United manager amid strong claims he has set his sights on the top job at Old Trafford, while an update from Fabrizio Romano has named two other genuine contenders.

The Red Devils on Tuesday evening confirmed Michael Carrick as their interim manager for the remainder of the current campaign, with the 44-year-old making clear his objectives to secure Champions League qualification for Manchester United over the duration of his 17 games at the helm.

As Fraser Fletcher reported for TEAMtalk, Carrick has already set his sights on taking on the job permanently, with sources confirming that a successful spell in charge will see him thrust into contention for a long-term contract at Old Trafford.

Regardless of how Carrick fares in the hotseat, club bosses – led by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox – are weighing up the merits of various options to take charge in the summer – and this time, there is a determination to get it right and not rush into a decision.

To that end, Fletcher also exclusively revealed that Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner – out of contract at the season’s end – is currently the leading contender from five solid options for the job.

However, a new update from Football Insider has thrust a new name into the reckoning in the shape of Germany coach Nagelsmann. The 38-year-old has already taken charge of some 344 senior games in football management, despite his tender years, and having won the title with Bayern Munich in the 2021/22 season.

And according to the report, they claim Nagelsmann, who will lead Germany into the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, has made it clear he would be ‘interested in taking the job’ at Old Trafford, viewing it as an ‘attractive proposition for the future’, if he returns to club football.

Furthermore, it’s claimed that United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is ‘pushing’ for the appointment of his compatriot.

Next Man Utd manager: Fabrizio Romano ‘guarantees’ two solid options

On the subject of United’s next manager, Romano is insistent United will look closely at two specific managers when hiring a permanent boss in the summer, and both do tick a critical box in the club’s mind.

Taking to YouTube to provide his take on the situation, trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed England boss Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi of Marseille already feature prominently on United’s shortlist.

“Two names I can guarantee will be considered by INEOS are Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi,” declared Romano.

“Today, [I’ve received] many questions on De Zerbi. Let me clarify again, Tuchel is fully focused on England of course, and nothing can be agreed while there is a World Cup coming in the summer, so eventually after that.

“De Zerbi is doing a great job at Marseille; his focus is on Marseille. But these two managers were on the list at Man Utd in the summer of 2024.

“They decided to continue with Erik ten Hag, but before that, at that point, they met with De Zerbi and Tuchel.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen with the season. I’m sure the list will include more names, not just these two, but these two are appreciated.”

On the interest in De Zerbi, Fletcher has already confirmed that the Italian, currently the manager at Marseille, has expressed a strong interest in taking the job.

