Julian Nagelsmann to Man Utd clears hurdle as key benefit over Eddie Howe revealed

Eddie Howe is in pole position to replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United boss but Julian Nagelsmann would be the easier appointment for INEOS to make, a German journalist has confirmed.

Man Utd decided to stick with Carrick after the dreadful defeats to Como and Bournemouth, backing him to turn the club’s fortunes around. However, Carrick remains under huge pressure, and a run of difficult fixtures will do little to help his cause.

United travel to Chelsea on Saturday before facing Roma and then Aston Villa prior to the November international break.

We understand United decision-makers view that international break as a good time to potentially change head coach, as it would give the new boss time to settle in and formulate their plans.

Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, has installed Howe as his No 1 pick to take over from Carrick.

But United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is pushing for a reunion with Nagelsmann, as the pair previously worked together at RB Leipzig.

German presenter and reporter Constantin Eckner, who has worked for the likes of DAZN and The Times, has discussed Nagelsmann during an appearance on talkSPORT.

“Nagelsmann was already interested in the Manchester United job in the past, but the timing was never really there to join Manchester United, despite them hiring a new manager every 12 months or so,” he said.

“The Vivell connection is there; these two know each other, and Vivell might be pushing for Nagelsmann.”

Financial implications are playing a big role in United’s decision-making, and Eckner went on to reveal that Nagelsmann would be free – unlike Howe.

“As far as I understand it, Nagelsmann would be interested, but he’s not the frontrunner. Eddie Howe is the frontrunner, but Nagelsmann is ready,” Eckner added.

“The DFB, the German Football Association, bought him out of his contract. So there is no hurdle to take.

Julian Nagelsmann could save Man Utd £6m

“He can join whoever he wants, whilst Manchester United have to pay Newcastle United to get Eddie Howe as their manager right now.”

Our sources state that Man Utd will need to pay Newcastle United £3million in compensation to hire Howe, plus a further £3m to bring in his coaching staff.

It has been well documented that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is trying to bring down Man Utd’s spending, so the fact Nagelsmann would be cheaper could see him emerge as a strong candidate.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed where Howe, Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte rank in United’s thoughts.

Meanwhile, a top source has suggested Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada are at growing risk of being sacked by Ratcliffe.