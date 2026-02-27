Ground-breaking coach wants Man Utd job as SHOCK alternative ‘discussed internally’

Manchester United have received a boost in their bid to land an elite new manager, with a journalist revealing Julian Nagelsmann is open to joining, while INEOS are also exploring a controversial backup option.

Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim on January 5 after the Portuguese fell out with director of football Jason Wilcox over transfers and tactics. They hired Michael Carrick as an interim until the end of the season to give them time to sound out long-term replacements.

But Carrick has done a great job since returning to Old Trafford, putting himself in contention for the permanent role.

Sources confirmed to us on Monday that INEOS chiefs have been ‘thrilled’ by the work Carrick has done. Under his guidance, United have put themselves in a good position to qualify for the Champions League, while the former midfielder is also getting the best out of players such as Kobbie Mainoo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.

However, United are still expected to speak with world-renowned names to ensure they get the next managerial appointment right.

Thomas Tuchel was a leading candidate, but he instead opted to pen a new contract to remain as England boss.

Nagelsmann could leave his role as Germany manager after the World Cup, with transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealing the 38-year-old is keen on a big Premier League move.

Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi are two concrete options being considered, while Roberto Martinez is a shock name that has been mentioned.

“Michael Carrick could, in theory, play his way into the job, we’ve known that for quite some time. But it’s still probably early to say,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

“Julian Nagelsmann would be interested in a Premier League job, unlike some of the other names, Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti. He [Nagelsmann] is expected to be available on the market.

“Another name I’m told United have discussed internally – like scouting, we shouldn’t get too excited about it – Roberto Martinez. He’s expected to leave Portugal, and Jose Mourinho might get that job.

“I don’t think the data, the style, the feedback will necessarily push Martinez right up there, but he’s definitely being discussed as they create this shortlist.

“But Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi, I would expect to be on the shortlist. Nagelsmann doesn’t like a long, thorough process, he wants people to say, ‘his CV speaks for itself,’ so you tell him he’s a leading contender – of course he would interview – but after that you’re basically offering him the job.”

Next Man Utd manager: Nagelsmann a top option

Nagelsmann has amassed an exceptional record for such a young coach. He is the Bundesliga’s youngest-ever manager, having taken charge of Hoffenheim at just 28, while he had success with RB Leipzig before joining Bayern Munich in July 2021.

It was not a perfect match at Bayern, with some feeling he got the job too early in his career, but Nagelsmann’s stock remains high.

United appointing Martinez, however, would likely disappoint fans. The Spaniard has a good record in international management, but his lack of experience at elite clubs would make the move a risk.

Alternatively, United could battle Tottenham Hotspur for the likes of De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino.

Man Utd: Carrick verdict; contract talks

Journalist Henry Winter insists United will wait until the end of the season before making a final decision, despite Carrick seriously impressing.

Winter also praised Carrick for helping United move away from the ‘daft’ press conferences they endured under Amorim.

Plus, we understand United have scheduled a meeting as they look to get an important new contract over the line.