Julian Nagelsmann to Man Utd under new threat as Carrick sack decision made

Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly been approached by Juventus after being shortlisted for the Manchester United job, while Michael Carrick getting sacked ‘will happen’, according to TEAMtalk’s own Graeme Bailey.

Man Utd surprisingly opted to keep Carrick as head coach after damaging defeats to Como and Bournemouth last week. INEOS chiefs have placed their trust in Carrick to turn the club’s fortunes around, even though the players have seemingly given up on the 45-year-old.

The United hierarchy also want to show the squad that they must shoulder a significant portion of the blame for the club’s dire situation, having already gotten managers such as Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim sacked.

Despite these factors, our transfer correspondent Bailey told me on The TEAMtalk podcast on Friday that Carrick won’t last at United.

Providing an overview of United’s managerial search, he said: “Eddie Howe is someone who Jason Wilcox really likes, and they’ve done the work there.

“He will be available at £3million compensation due to Newcastle. His coaches that would come with him would cost £3m as well, so [a] £6m total package.

“Julian Nagelsmann is someone who Christopher Vivell has pushed big time. He’s in the chase as well.

“Antonio Conte does have his fans within the system. His CV is outstanding, and he could come in and give that real bounce effect.

“He could come in and really take no prisoners. And if they want to go down that avenue, he is available as well.

“Eddie Howe is still the leading candidate here. It looks like the international window will be key here…

“Jason Wilcox isn’t going to resign, the players aren’t going to be sold, so the one big change they can make is Michael Carrick. And that will happen.

“As we’ve said, it’s a stay of execution, James. He will be leaving Old Trafford by the international break in my opinion, and from what I’m hearing.”

Nagelsmann is understood to be closely behind Howe in the race to succeed Carrick. But Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that Juventus could impact United’s search for a new head coach.

Man Utd manager target ‘contacted’ by Juventus

‘EXCL | Juventus have just contacted Julian Nagelsmann, adding the German coach to their preferred alternatives should they decide to replace [Luciano] Spalletti,’ he wrote on X.

‘The former Germany boss is weighing several options for his future and appreciated the Bianconeri’s approach.’

Recent reports in Spain have suggested United are ready to ‘offer’ Nagelsmann the job with a lucrative salary, but that claim has not yet been confirmed by any other sources.

Earlier this week, German presenter and reporter Constantin Eckner said: “As far as I understand it, Nagelsmann would be interested, but he’s not the frontrunner. Eddie Howe is the frontrunner, but Nagelsmann is ready.

“The DFB, the German Football Association, bought him out of his contract. So there is no hurdle to take.

“He can join whoever he wants, whilst Manchester United have to pay Newcastle United to get Eddie Howe as their manager right now.”

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez is ‘done’ at Old Trafford after once again costing United, according to a pundit.