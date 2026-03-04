Julian Nagelsmann has shown interest in taking the Manchester United job, with intermediaries putting his name forward for the role, while a Bundesliga-based boss is also now firmly in the frame, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Manchester United are under the caretaker stewardship of Michael Carrick, who has done a stellar job since taking the helm. With six wins in seven games so far, the 44-year-old boasts an impressive 85.7% win percentage ratio – and has the Red Devils very firmly on track to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Despite now being the outstanding candidate for the job, we understand the club’s decision-makers, INEOS, are not yet ready to hand him the reins permanently and are continuing to do their due diligence on a range of other options. The prolonged thought-process is designed to ensure United get the decision absolutely right and reach their verdict on intelligence and for the long-term good of the club, rather than by simply following their heart and going with emotions.

However, while Carrick is in the box seat, other names are still under consideration, and TEAMtalk can reveal that, as well as the Germany national team manager, Nagelsmann, other names are making their feelings clear about the prospect of taking the job,

In addition, we understand Niko Kovac has shown interest in the top job at Old Trafford. However, we understand that the belief within Old Trafford is that INEOS are unlikely to appoint a manager without experience of English football and while their credentials are under consideration, neither is currently leading the race.

The pair are standout candidates on paper, but insiders have made it clear that Premier League know-how remains a key criterion in the club’s ongoing search for a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim.

At just 38-years-old, Nagelsmann has been a perennial target for English clubs. He came agonisingly close to taking the Chelsea helm in 2023 before opting to lead the German national team instead. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been heavily linked with the tactical innovator in recent seasons.

TEAMtalk understands Nagelsmann has now turned his attention to the vacant United hotseat, and intermediaries have put his name to the club, making sure it is in the mix.

Joining him on the list of admirers is 54-year-old Kovac, the former Croatia international who has managed Bayern Munich and is currently steering Borussia Dortmund.

Sources close to the club describe Kovac’s work at Signal Iduna Park as “hugely impressive”, with his blend of discipline and attacking flair earning plaudits.

However, despite the intrigue surrounding both German-born managers, Old Trafford powerbrokers are believed to still be prioritising candidates versed in the unique demands of the Premier League…

Next Man Utd manager: What sources are saying on Carrick

Indeed, given the form United have shown since Carrick took charge, not to mention his unique handling of the players, affable demeanour in the media and a personality which is the polar opposite of Amorim, has seen Carrick placed firmly in control of the race.

The former United midfielder has brought stability and fluency to the squad, buying time for a thorough recruitment process and putting himself in a prime position to be the next permanent manager.

And if United do finish the job off of securing a place in the Champions League – the club are currently third and hope to reinforce their place with a win at Newcastle on Wednesday evening – it would now come as a major shock were Carrick not to be handed the role permanently.

Nonetheless, other options will continue to be assessed, though as one well-informed source, whose identity has been protected to save their anonymity, told TEAMtalk: “They’re open-minded but unlikely to go for anyone without top-flight English experience, but they are assessing all options.”

The hunt and investigation into the club’s next manager is being led by director of football Jason Wilcox, who is understood to have been finalising his reports on a shortlist of candidates.

Externally, the club are insisting that several options remain under consideration, but they also don’t deny that Carrick is doing everything he can to land the job.

