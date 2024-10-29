Next Man Utd manager LIVE: Latest Ruben Amorim updates after Ten Hag sack

Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday and are attempting to appoint Ruben Amorim as their next manager, so stick with TEAMtalk for all the latest updates.

Ten Hag has been under pressure for months and the final straw was the 2-1 defeat to West Ham over the weekend, which prompted Man Utd to dismiss him and place Ruud van Nistelrooy in temporary charge.

However, Man Utd are in the market for a new appointment already and Sporting CP boss Amorim is the one they are currently chasing.

There have been various alternatives mentioned before, but full focus seems to be on Amorim at the moment, a manager who has twice won the Portuguese league title with Sporting.

Amorim was linked with the Liverpool and West Ham jobs earlier this year, but it could well be Man Utd who bring him to the Premier League – barring, of course, any twists and turns.

The fact he is currently employed by another club is the main hurdle they will have to overcome, so follow along with our live blog below for all the latest on their negotiations to bring Amorim in – as well as further reaction to the big news about Ten Hag being sacked.

