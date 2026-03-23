Stunning Luis Enrique to Man Utd deal intensifies with PSG exit ON – journalist

The chances of Manchester United making Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique their next permanent head coach have increased, with a journalist explaining why a move out of the French capital could become a real possibility.

Enrique has done a sublime job at PSG, helping them move away from superstar signings and instead build a team filled with talented young players. Under the Spaniard’s guidance, the likes of Vitinha, Ousmane Dembele, Nuno Mendes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves have developed into elite stars in their own right.

PSG finally ended their wait for Champions League glory last season, becoming European champions while also sweeping up all three domestic trophies in an outstanding quadruple.

The Parisians are hunting more success this campaign, though other major clubs are hoping to prise Enrique away from the Parc des Princes.

Enrique has been named as a potential contender for the Man Utd job, should INEOS decide against giving it to Michael Carrick permanently.

Miguel Delaney, chief football correspondent for The Independent, has provided a big update on Enrique joining United in his newsletter.

‘Manchester United insiders say that Luis Enrique is the name increasingly being mentioned, with the club reportedly willing to make a serious push to secure him,’ Delaney wrote.

‘You might wonder why he would leave PSG now, but there is growing speculation that he will depart in the summer, and he has long expressed a desire to work in the Premier League.’

On March 11, Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News revealed that Enrique is an option for United as he ‘speaks excellent English’, but whether he could be convinced to move to Old Trafford remains to be seen.

The fact United look set to qualify for next season’s Champions League will boost their chances of landing the 55-year-old tactician.

Enrique is also among four coaches being considered for the Chelsea job if Liam Rosenior is sacked.

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De Zerbi, Iraola also on Man Utd radar

Enrique taking charge of United would delight Gary Neville, who has repeatedly called for the club to appoint a truly elite manager to attract the world’s best players.

Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Andoni Iraola are all in the frame for the United job, too.

We understand De Zerbi would rather manage United than struggling Tottenham Hotspur, while Iraola recently cooled speculation he will return to Athletic Club.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, provided an update on Carrick’s future last week.

“Michael Carrick is impressing, the way he is working, his attitude and commitment to the role, and it is this that will earn him the role – not opinions, either way,” he confirmed.

“This is Manchester United, it is a pressure cooker of a club – it always will be. There will always be comments both negative and positive. But I am told that will not sway the club in any way.

“The club are working hard on the manager front, and whilst Carrick is emerging in pole position, the club insist they are doing due diligence on every option available to them.”

More on Man Utd: Guimaraes interest confirmed; Ligue 1 targets

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man Utd have held discussions for Newcastle United talisman Bruno Guimaraes.

In addition to Enrique, Man Utd are battling Newcastle for two Ligue 1 sensations, our sources state.

Man Utd hope to land an Arsenal star as part of an impressive double English coup.

Plus, the Red Devils are ‘serious’ about capturing a £43m-rated Real Madrid ace.