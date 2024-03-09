Manchester United are giving serious thoughts to an approach to make Julian Nagelsmann their next manager if the axe is to fall on Erik ten Hag – and how Sir Jim Ratcliffe would land upon the Germany coach has been revealed by a source.

The Red Devils enjoyed an exciting and progessive first season under the Dutchman’s command as they won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League to bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford. But little has gone right for Ten Hag this season, with Manchester United lurching from one crisis to another and having already suffered the ignominy of 11 defeats from their 27 Premier League games played to date.

Having also crashed out of the Champions League at the very first hurdle, the pressure has been stacked on Ten Hag‘s shoulders to at the very least qualify for next season’s competition, will FA Cup success – with a huge quarter-final tussle against Liverpool standing before them – will also be expected of them.

DON’T MISS ~ Ten Hag sack: The eight Man Utd players whose standards have most dipped and leave Dutchman on brink of axe

Even so, there is a growing school of belief that suggests Ten Hag could be moved on this summer if those targets are not reached, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing and breaking the news that many at Old Trafford believe Ten Hag’s reign will indeed end this summer.

Since we published the article, several leading publications like the Daily Mail and Manchester Evening News have confirmed our news, leading to further speculation over whom United will select in his place.

To that end, Ratcliffe, alongside incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth, has reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist of contenders for the United job.

Julian Nagelsmann a strong contender to become Man Utd boss

Looking within the English game, Ratcliffe is reported to have stuck Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Gareth Southgate on his wanted list, with another apparent contender, Graham Potter, still among those also being considered.

And with big name overseas coaches Zinedine Zidane and Simone Inzaghi both reportedly ruling themselves out, Ratcliffe’s list of options to step into Ten Hag’s shoes looks likely to be picked from a relatively small pool.

However, according to trusted journalist, Miguel Delaney, of the Independent, United are now giving serious consideration to the potential appointment of Nagelsmann.

Delaney wrote in his weekly newsletter for the paper: “As far-reaching as INEOS’ plans are at Manchester United, they also have present concerns.

“England’s wealthiest club are far from free from the issue that has caused such headlines around the game in the past few weeks.

“United have Profit and Sustainability considerations, which could end up influencing some key decisions this summer.

“If they do end up deciding to replace Erik ten Hag, which is seen as increasingly likely, the constraints could aid the case of managers who are currently out of work.

“United wouldn’t have to pay release clauses in such instances, and it is apparently another factor that raises Graham Potter’s chances.

“He also has a good relationship with the new football leadership. Another potential candidate gaining favour is Julian Nagelsmann, who will be in charge of Germany for Euro 2024.”

Ratcliffe plan of action to land German coach revealed

Once described as a ‘mini Mourinho’ for his evolution into a top-class coach at such a young age, the 36-year-old boasts an incredible CV already, having coached Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

Currently in charge of the Germany national team, his nation’s eyes will on his the side as they look to triumph at the 2024 European Championships and win a first honour since the 2014 World Cup at their home-staged event.

Nagelsmann’s contract though is due to expire immediately after the tournament ends on July 14, with his free agency status making him hugely attractive to the United chief.

As a result, an approach for his services could be launched into the coming days to get ahead of the curve and land upon a manager whom is also being touted for the upcoming vacancies at both Barcelona and Liverpool too.

Per reports, Ratcliffe could offer Nagelsmann a lucrative deal to take charge of the club this summer and will also be granted a say in the shape of the club’s summer transfer business as they look to re-shape their playing squad with a series of big-money new arrivals.

Nagelsmann was controversially axed as Bayern coach last March despite boasting a ridiculous 71.4% win rate and having led them to the Bundesliga title in his first full season at the helm.

He has also won the DFL-Supercup twice in his career as a manager too.

READ MORE: Incredible Man Utd XI for 2024/25 as Ratcliffe rebuild takes full shape with several blockbuster incomings