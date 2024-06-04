Erik ten Hag is a man under pressure at Manchester United and could be sacked this summer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will finally learn his fate this week two sources have revealed and amid damning new claims by Fabrizio Romano that the Red Devils have “had meetings with the agents of other managers”.

The Dutchman is currently on holiday, enjoying a well-earned break after what can only be described as a hugely-stressful second season at the helm. After leading Manchester United to the Carabao Cup and a top-three finish last season, their form has fallen off a cliff this time around, suffering humiliation in the Champions League as well as what has proved their worst-ever Premier League finish in eighth.

Incredibly, and just a matter of weeks after the final nail appeared to have been nailed into his coffin after a hugely-embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace, United rallied and saved their best performance til last as they somehow upset the form book to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

The result not only denied theirn noisy neighbours the chance of winning the double Double, it also served to deliver the second trophy of the Ten Hag reign at Old Trafford – not bad going – and putting him on a par with Jose Mourinho as United’s most-successful boss since Sir Alex Ferguson quit.

Tactically, United were spot on that day, underlining that United can compete with the best when it really matters. In the days leading up to the game, news had leaked that United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe had planned to axe Ten Hag regardless of the outcome of their trip to Wembley.

Ten Hag sack: Man Utd meet with agents of new manager targets

However, their subsequent victory, together with the long-critical voices – such as Gary Neville and Roy Keane – now urging Ratcliffe to keep Ten Hag on, has seemingly provoked a rethink.

Certainly now, some 10 days after their FA Cup final victory, a decision on Ten Hag’s future has yet to come to light.

It now seems though as light is at the end of the tunnel with Ten Hag due to return from holiday and begin planning – or so he hopes – for the 2024/25 season.

Now Romano has revealed all on his prospects of seeing out the final year of his initial three-year deal, though claims they have met with the agents of some available managers do not bode well.

“We’re still waiting for Manchester United’s final decision on Erik ten Hag, with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe likely to be crucial on this. But what I can also say is that even in just the last few days, Man United had meetings with the agents of other managers,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Thomas Tuchel is one manager who’d be keen on the job, but there are other candidates as well, with United keen to make sure they have other options in case they decide to sack Ten Hag.”

United have also been linked with Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi, while TEAMtalk also understands Mauricio Pochettino is firmly under consideration and that the Argentine would welcome an approach by the Red Devils.

Sky Sports man confirms Ten Hag sack fate will be decided this week

On a possible timeline on Ten Hag’s future, Romano insisted that D-day is fast approaching: “This week is crucial, a decision is coming on whether to keep Ten Hag or make a change, but what is certain is that United are keeping contacts active for a potential replacement.”

That feeling appears to have also been confirmed by Sky Sports News’ chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol, who also claims the Dutchman is also keen to learn his fate.

Solhekol said: “Manchester United’s position was they were going to have an end-of-season review. That started a week ago and they’re going to look at everything that happened during the season.

“You would think they are going to come to a decision on whether to keep Erik ten Hag, who’s got another year left on his contract, or replace him.

“Ten Hag has gone on holiday and is waiting to find out what is going to happen. My information is that he is hoping that this week he will be told whether he is staying or going.

“If he is to go, obviously his contractual situation needs to be sorted out. But he is a man who is in demand, and he wants to return to management as quickly as possible if United decide he is not for them.

“These new minority owners have been in place since January so you would think they already have a pretty good idea about what they think about Ten Hag. They deal with him at the training ground and they watch the performances of the team.

“You would understand if Ten Hag was bemused about what is going on – ‘the season has ended, why am I being hung out to dry and not being told what is happening?’

“Yes, of course United will always be looking at other options in key positions. That is why people like Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate are being linked with Ten Hag’s job.”