Casemiro hails ‘specialist’ Michael Carrick as elite Man Utd manager target sparks tension

Casemiro has endorsed Michael Carrick for the permanent Man Utd job

Casemiro has outlined why Manchester United should give the permanent manager’s job to Michael Carrick, while rumoured target Julian Nagelsmann has caused controversy in German circles.

Casemiro announced in January that he will be leaving Man Utd on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. The midfielder has performed brilliantly this season, but United feel they cannot justify extending his huge £350,000-a-week deal.

Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Adam Wharton are the main players United are considering to replace Casemiro.

The Brazilian has thrived under interim boss Carrick, who replaced Ruben Amorim in January. Carrick has also gotten the best out of other stars such as Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

Following Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to France on Thursday, Casemiro praised Carrick amid growing speculation United will hire the 44-year-old permanently.

“Above all, Michael is a specialist in my position on the field; he was a truly great player,” Casemiro said (via Sky Sports).

“That makes everything much easier, and he is always talking to us. I feel like we are in a good dynamic right now in Manchester, and my objective now is to get the club back into the Champions League.”

Potential coaches United are considering include Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Unai Emery, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi and Andoni Iraola.

However, De Zerbi is in advanced talks to join Tottenham Hotspur, despite previously indicating he wanted to wait until the summer.

Nagelsmann would likely be a great appointment for the Red Devils, having developed a superb reputation at RB Leipzig before spells at Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Tension between Nagelsmann and Germany fans appears to be growing. Leroy Sane was booed onto the pitch during Germany’s 2-1 win over Ghana on Monday, with the home crowd unhappy that the winger keeps getting opportunities amid his underwhelming international form.

After the match, Nagelsmann took the risky decision to criticise Germany fans, which may not end well.

“I once said something to our fans and got a massive backlash. I generally don’t think it’s nice when our players are booed. As long as players wear the eagle on their chest,” he said.

“Booing him before he’d even had his first touch, I don’t think that’s particularly fair. Leroy played much better today than against Switzerland and set up the goal with a great run.”

As Nagelsmann points out, Sane silenced his doubters against Ghana by helping to set up Deniz Undav’s winner.

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Sane selection receiving criticism

Justifying his decision to play Sane, Nagelsmann added: “The arguments are that we need one-v-one players, we don’t have that many of them, though there are alternatives.

“Games like the one against Slovakia are the benchmark for Leroy. He should always reach that level.

“The last game against Switzerland was okay, not really good and not very bad. Leroy knows what’s needed of him and he has to show it. In the end we’ll decide what’s best for the squad.”

Returning to United’s manager hunt, we confirmed on Saturday that Carrick is firmly in pole position to take charge on a permanent basis.

We understand United have cooled on other options such as Enrique and Emery.

Sources have told us that the likes of Nagelsmann and Pochettino have been assessed, but it remains to be seen whether INEOS act on such interest.

Next Man Utd manager: More on Carrick…

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Plus, it was previously claimed that talks will be held with arguably the best manager in the world.