Manchester United’s hunt for a new manager is increasingly sharpening its focus towards one candidate in particular after their prospects of appointing Luis Enrique took a nosedive, and the Spaniard became the fifth contender to distance himself from the vacancy.

The Red Devils’ decision-makers, INEOS, are currently scouring the globe for the right candidate to take charge of the club over the long-term following January’s decision to sack Ruben Amorim, though club bosses made it clear that any decision will be put on hold until the season’s end.

In the meantime, Manchester United are under the interim control of Michael Carrick, with the 44-year-old not just steadying the ship, but transforming the side into genuine top-four contenders.

And while those rumblings of a surprise title challenge have faded away – they are currently 13 points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand – bringing Champions League football back to Old Trafford would certainly prove a massive feather in Carrick’s cap.

Despite that, United have still been keeping their options open, though dreams of appointing a world-leading coach appear to be fading fast.

Firstly, it emerged earlier this month that both Thomas Tuchel had signed a new deal with the FA to extend his England contract for a further two years, while Carlo Ancelotti was on the cusp of a similar arrangement with the Brazilian FF.

Tottenham’s decision to sack Thomas Frank has seen another candidate, Roberto De Zerbi, more strongly linked with the Spurs vacancy, amid doubts his character is quite what United are looking for; while Crystal Palace’s form under Oliver Glasner – which now reads just one win in their last 15 games – has seen major doubts creep in over the Austrian’s credentials.

With all those suitors dropping like flies, and with Enrique – considered by many to be the world’s best coach – now expected to sign a contract extension with PSG, United suddenly find their options significantly dwindling.

As a result, that significantly aids the chances of Carrick taking on the job permanently, and with sources revealing the explicit agreement that the 44-year-old boasts that massively inflates his chances…

Next Man Utd manager: Carrick the new favourite

Indeed, our reporter Fraser Fletcher revealed on January 19 that how sources close to United revealed that Carrick accepted the interim post on the explicit basis that his work would be evaluated as part of the long-term managerial search.

We understand that Carrick is convinced he possesses the tactical nous, man-management skills, and deep connection to the club’s identity to lead Man Utd forward successfully.

Carrick’s previous unbeaten three-game caretaker spell in 2021 – coupled with his four wins in five games so far – has only strengthened his case in the eyes of many within the hierarchy, however.

Now boasting a win percentage record of 75% (six wins from eight games across two spells), club bosses now feel it is increasingly difficult to ignore the former Middlesbrough manager’s credentials.

The manner in which he has conducted himself so far – and in stark contrast to the spiky persona of his predecessor, Amorim – have also won him many admirers in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

The decision to implement an immediate switch to a 4-3-2-1 shape has also got the best out of his players and proved to club bosses that the side does not need quite as much surgery as made out by the Portuguese.

Off the back of that, the i Paper now reveals Carrick is “now favourite for Man Utd job” with the former England international now standing “as good a chance as any candidate” to get the job permanently.

