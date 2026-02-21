Michael Carrick has described managing Manchester United as the “ultimate role” after responding to questions about whether he would like the job permanently, though he could not resist a sly dig at Roy Keane over what the interim boss feels was a lack of “respect”.

The 44-year-old was handed the Manchester United reins until the end of the season after the club decided to axe Portuguese firebrand Ruben Amorim, who was dismissed after a disagreement over the club’s January transfer strategy and for having spoken out against the board.

Carrick provides a very different style of management to his predecessor, with the notable and most obvious change being in the formation of the side, a tweak which the players have clearly responded well to.

With United having won four of five games under his caretaker management – and the former Middlesbrough boss now boasting an 80% win percentage record across his two spells in charge – calls for Carrick to be installed as the permanent manager have grown significantly louder in recent weeks.

However, TEAMtalk sources are adamant United will not hurry into the decision and will continue to explore a number of other options for the post once the current campaign ends. To that end, it has been stressed to us from sources close to the situation that Carrick, at this stage, should not be considered favourite to take on the job.

Despite that, Carrick himself admits that he is loving life at Old Trafford and is eager to make the most of the opportunity, stressing the need to make the team successful.

He told BBC Sport: “For me, it’s the ultimate role. I’m really enjoying it, I love what I’m doing. I’m fortunate.

“I feel privileged to be in the position I am, but it’s not the fact that I believe I can do it, and I’m here to do it.

“I said it when I came in – there’s the sentimental side of that… of understanding the role and coming through the club and being here and loving the club and being a supporter and all that side of it is one thing.

“But, actually, I’m here to do a job now and to make a good team and be successful.

“I don’t decide how long that’s going to be, but I love being here and while I’m here, I’ll give everything I can. And I always plan for the long-term future for the benefit of the football club. That’s how I believe it should be.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Carrick responds to Roy Keane over Man Utd ‘circus’ claims

When Carrick was handed the United job, albeit only on an interim basis, his credentials were called into question by several pundits, including his legendary former United skipper Keane.

While the two men did not play together – Keane left Old Trafford in November 2005, while Carrick joined in summer 2006 – Carrick feels he deserves to have been given more respect by the Irishman after he was handed the role.

Keane had said: “We sit here every week talking about Man Utd being the best of the best, and at this moment in time. I don’t see that even with the appointment and the staff.

“It’s a great opportunity for Carrick. But of course I’m concerned, but I said that about the previous manager. It just seems a bit of a circus act at the moment.”

Now, in response to those claims, Carrick has said: “It doesn’t bother me one bit. Genuinely, it doesn’t. I’m not going to really fall out with anyone over that.”

However, in a pointed rebuke, he continued: “I think it’s a respect thing as much as anything, and I’ll give and take that.

“I think for younger players in general it’s something we need to help them with and look after them.

“It’s a different world now to when, say, I was coming through, but we’ll do that, and we look after them.”

Latest Man Utd news: Another top manager out of running; Leeds star’s brother targeted

Carrick’s prospects of becoming the new United manager on a full-time basis have swelled in recent days after a number of top candidates seemingly were ruled out the running.

And after both Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti (both Gary Neville’s choices) opted to extend their deals with their national sides, and amid doubts over both Roberto De Zerbi and Oliver Glasner, a fifth boss – described as the world’s best coach – has now also been removed from the running amid a big update on his future.

In transfer news, United are reported to have earmarked the brother of a top Leeds star as a firm summer transfer target as they look to sign a replacement for Casemiro, while the player in question could be part of a double midfield raid expected to set the Red Devils back a whopping £150m.

Elsewhere, a former Man Utd striker has named three midfielders who could transform the club’s fortunes next season – and his wanted list includes two key Newcastle stars, who have been branded ‘monsters’ and would cost a combined £160m.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.