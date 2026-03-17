Michael Carrick is firmly on track to being named the next Manchester United manager

Outside voices from former Manchester United stars will have absolutely no influence on the club when they decide on their next permanent manager, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, and with the latest on Michael Carrick’s chances and the five other names who have come up for discussion, now emerging.

As previously revealed, the decision-making process will ultimately be led by Jason Wilcox, who will work closely alongside his football leadership team, including Christopher Vivell and chief executive Omar Berrada.

Manchester United are currently assessing their options following the interim appointment of Carrick, who stepped into the role earlier this season.

Carrick has made a significant impression since taking charge, guiding the club towards a potential Champions League finish and earning widespread praise for his work. Having now taken charge of nine matches, United have collected seven wins and a draw, giving the 44-year-old an impressive 77.8% win percentage record.

His performances in the dugout have been applauded by several high-profile figures associated with the club, including Wayne Rooney and United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, not everyone has been fully convinced. Former United figures Roy Keane and Gary Neville have publicly expressed doubts over whether Carrick should be handed the job on a permanent basis.

Indeed, Keane, as explained on Monday, had suggested three big-name alternatives United should consider for the role of United manager, even suggesting the club’s improvement under Carrick owed as much to luck as it did good timing and opportunity following the failed Ruben Amorim era and his penchant for sticking by a rigid 3-4-2-1 formation.

Despite those differing opinions, sources have stressed to TEAMtalk that external commentary will not play any role in the club’s decision.

TEAMtalk understands there is no shortage of interest in the role, however, with five names all coming up for discussion over the two months since Amorim’s removal as boss…

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Man Utd consider five names as sources underline Carrick credentials

As far as becoming the next United manager is concerned, sources can reveal that Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann are both believed to be keen on the position, while Thomas Tuchel had also been under consideration before committing his future to the England national team with a new deal.

Other elite names have been discussed internally and externally, including Diego Simeone of Atlético Madrid and Luis Enrique of Paris Saint-Germain. However, as it stands, neither is understood to have expressed a strong desire to move to the Premier League.

All of which means that Carrick remains very much in the driving seat to take charge on a permanent basis.

“Michael Carrick is impressing, the way he is working, his attitude and commitment to the role, and it is this that will earn him the role – not opinions, either way,” TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey confirmed.

“This is Manchester United, it is a pressure cooker of a club – it always will be. There will always be comments both negative and positive. But I am told that will not sway the club in any way.

“The club are working hard on the manager front, and whilst Carrick is emerging in pole position, the club insist they are doing due diligence on every option available to them.”

Carrick therefore remains firmly under consideration as United continue their internal assessment process, with the club’s football leadership focused on selecting the candidate they believe is best placed to lead the next phase at Old Trafford.

Man Utd latest: Romano on Casemiro; Bayern ‘machine’ wanted

Meanwhile, with his importance to United arguably higher than it’s ever been and amid talk of a contract U-turn, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the very latest on whether in-form star Casemiro is staying at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

The Brazilian scored his seventh goal of the season on Sunday and is arguably United’s Player of the Season behind Bruno Fernandes.

Elsewhere, United have been told they have a clear advantage over Arsenal in the race to sign a Bayern Munich star branded a ‘machine’ this summer, with three Gunners stars likely to dissuade the player from moving to Emirates Stadium.

In other news, Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has revealed an update on Marcus Rashford’s future at the Camp Nou, and it could be bad news for Manchester United after the Catalans’ recently re-elected president, Joan Laporta, dropped another significant hint on the 28-year-old’s future.

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