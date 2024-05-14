Next Man Utd manager: New favourite emerges to replace Ten Hag as Ratcliffe’s patience wears thin

Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United is hanging by a thread, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his staff already planning for the Dutchman’s sacking.

The Red Devils currently sit in eighth place and are on track for the worst Premier League season in their history – and haven’t finished that low since 1989/90.

They suffered another blow on Sunday, losing 1-0 to title chasers Arsenal at Old Trafford. Ten Hag seemed to indicate his side played well in his post-match interview, which didn’t go down well with supporters.

Ratcliffe has big plans for the summer window and he will want a new manager in place as soon as possible if he does opt to sack Ten Hag.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Man Utd have their eye on several potential replacements and Brentford boss Thomas Frank is a ‘strong contender.’

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that the Dane also has admirers elsewhere in the Premier League with Chelsea also considering the 50-year-old as a future manager at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Frank could be perfect for Man Utd

The report claims that Man Utd are ‘yet to make a final decision’ over Ten Hag and hint that winning the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City could save his job.

But in the event of a new appointment, Frank must be considered a serious candidate to be in the dugout at Old Trafford next season.

The Brentford manager has an ‘existing relationship with Man Utd co-owners Ineos’ and has previously linked up with Sir Dave Brailsford, director of sport at the company, before investment in United.

Frank has done a fantastic job with the Bees, guiding them to promotion from the Championship in 2020/21 and has led them to three successive seasons in the top flight – including a ninth-place finish.

The recruitment under Frank has been nothing short of sensational, signing the likes of Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, David Raya, Christian Eriksen, Yoanne Wissa and others for cut-price fees.

That is an area that Man Utd are desperate to improve as they head into their new era under Ratcliffe and therefore, Frank may well be the perfect man for the job.

However, while Frank is a ‘manager’ at Brentford, it’s claimed that Man Utd want a ‘head coach’ to focus solely on the team, with incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox overseeing player recruitment.

Frank is under contract with Brentford until 2027, meaning the Red Devils will have to pay a compensation fee to bring him in.

As for Ten Hag, he has a vital one-and-a-half weeks ahead of him as he attempts to save his job.