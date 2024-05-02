Next Man Utd manager: Ratcliffe given green light as top managerial target is ‘very keen’ to land job

Manchester United have been handed a significant boost in pursuit of a new manager as one of their top targets is reportedly ‘very keen’ on landing the job.

It’s no secret that Erik ten Hag is currently under huge pressure at Man Utd, with the club falling well below expectations in the Premier League and Champions League.

In March, TEAMtalk revealed that the Dutchman is seen as a dead man walking at Old Trafford, with the club deemed likely to make a managerial change at the end of the season.

Plenty of managers have already been linked with the Man Utd job and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has recently emerged as the favourite to take over this summer.

With Tuchel set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, he does seem like an obvious option for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to target.

According to a fresh report from Football Insider, Tuchel has told close allies that he is ‘very keen’ on the Man Utd job.

This will come as a huge boost to Man Utd and it could be the final nail in the coffin for Ten Hag, if Tuchel is ready to accept the role.

DON’T MISS: The resurgent XI Man Utd could pick under Thomas Tuchel with four big INEOS signings

Is Tuchel the right fit at Old Trafford?

While the German boss perhaps isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, he has had success at pretty much every club he’s been at. He did a fine job with Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, guided PSG to the Champions League final and then won the competition with Chelsea before joining Bayern Munich.

Of course, this season at the Allianz Arena hasn’t been a roaring success for the German coach with Bayern Munich losing the league title for the first time since 2012, although the club could still be successful in Europe.

Tuchel is well-equipped to work with big personalities and he could be the sort of manager to take charge of a Man Utd dressing room which has clearly had problems over the years.

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel has already given Tuchel his seal of approval as he believes the German coach could be a good option for the Red Devils.

“I like Thomas Tuchel. I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing him a couple of times and his football knowledge is fantastic,” Schmeichel told beIN SPORTS.

“He’s been a little bit unlucky with being at two big football clubs at the wrong time of their history, at times where things weren’t working on every level.

“It’s not that he didn’t do well Chelsea, for instance. I mean, he won the Champions League didn’t he?!

“I just like him, there’s something about him. He projects an authority.

“Never compare people but he’s got the same kind of thing that [Jurgen] Klopp has. You know he’s the boss and you know what he’s doing.”

READ MORE: Six midfielders Man Utd could buy to replace Bruno Fernandes as gigantic bid fuels exit fears