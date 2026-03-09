Manchester United have been given the belief that one of the leading candidates to become their next manager is ready to say YES to the challenge of becoming Ruben Amorim’s permanent successor, with Tottenham Hotspur fading from the picture and with the Red Devils narrowing their shortlist to just three options.

The north-west giants have been on a fine run of form since Michael Carrick took on the interim role, steering Manchester United to six wins from his first seven matches while in interim charge to not just kickstart their Champions League hopes, but also fuelling the 44-year-old’s dream of taking on the job permanently.

But after TEAMtalk insisted way back on February 20, in the midst of Carrick and United’s fine form, that the interim coach was not the frontrunner for the job and United bosses, led by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, were continuing to do their due diligence on other, preferred candidates, their hopes of landing one of them has now been given a significant push forward by a trusted source.

And the manager in question – former Brighton and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi – has now made it clear that United are his preferred choice for a new job this summer, preferring the Red Devils over rival interest in his services from Tottenham Hotspur.

Once branded ‘incredible’ [ESPN, May 2023] for his work with the Seagulls, sources have made it clear that De Zerbi is keen on a return to the Premier League this summer after recently departing his role as Marseille head coach.

And in a new update on his situation, The Telegraph now claims De Zerbi is ‘keen’ on the Old Trafford hotseat.

‘If Tottenham do survive, then Roberto de Zerbi, who left Marseille by mutual consent in February, could be a long-term option, the paper writes.

‘He has been of interest to Manchester United and is understood to be keen on the Old Trafford job, and already figures prominently on their shortlist as they also decide on who will be their next permanent head coach’

‘He has made no secret of the fact that he would like to, one day, manage again in the Premier League at a leading club.

‘De Zerbi’s stock remains high with senior figures at United – and Spurs – admiring his front-foot style of attacking football and how he wants his teams to dominate the ball.’

De Zerbi to Man Utd? What sources are saying…

Back on January 6, and just days after Amorim had been relieved of his duties, our reporter Fraser Fletcher exclusively broke the news that De Zerbi was very much a genuine contender for the United hotseat.

And even though he was still employed by Marseille at the time of writing, Fletcher had been told by sources that the Italian had made it clear to his agents that he felt he had both taken the French side as far as he could and that he also had very serious designs on a return to the Premier League.

The fact that he would go on to leave OM just a matter of weeks later only served to vindicate Fletcher’s belief and his sources.

Fletcher also reported how INEOS had strongly considered the Italian as an option to replace Erik ten Hag prior to the appointment of Amorim, only to turn elsewhere and opt, regrettably, instead for the Portuguese.

Now the pathway appears clear to land the 46-year-old, who boasts a 42.98% win record across his 463-game managerial career.

With Carrick not completely out of the picture but certainly fading from conversations, reporter Ben Jacobs last week outlined the three names now under consideration for the top job at Old Trafford.

Per the reporter, he claimed the three managers INEOS are weighing up hiring are De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto Martinez.

Carrick was overlooked, while Jacobs also confirmed high-profile pair, Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel, are NOT in the running.

Jacobs, though, has mentioned former Wigan and Everton boss Martinez before, though is among the very few who have done so when discussing the United vacancy. The appointment of Martinez – who is the current manager of Portugal – would come as a major surprise to many.

As far as Nagelsmann is concerned, our correspondent, Graeme Bailey, was ahead of the curve when delivering the goods on Nagelsmann last week, having confirmed that the 38-year-old German wants the Old Trafford job…

READ MORE: Julian Nagelsmann thrust into Man Utd mix as German makes it clear he WANTS the job – Exclusive

