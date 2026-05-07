Roy Keane picks next Man Utd manager and Paul Scholes agrees – NOT Michael Carrick

Roy Keane and Paul Scholes believe that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe should appoint Luis Enrique as their manager this summer, but Arsenal legend Ian Wright has outlined why INEOS should stick with Michael Carrick.

Carrick was appointed the Man Utd interim manager in January 2026 following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have secured their place in the Premier League top five and will play in the Champions League next season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 25 that Carrick is the ‘frontrunner’ for the Man Utd managerial role.

Sources have told us that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also wants to consider former England manager Gareth Southgate for the role.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and Andoni Iraola, who will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, are also on Man Utd’s list of candidates.

However, Man Utd legends Roy Keane and Paul Scholes would love to see Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique take charge of the club.

Keane and Scholes made their respective comments during the latest episode of The Overlap after former Man Utd defender Gary Neville read a list of managerial candidates.

Luis Enrique is in charge of PSG at the moment. The 55-year-old has won Ligue 1 in 2024 and 2025 and the Champions League last season.

PSG have reached the final of the Champions League this season and are very likely to win Ligue 1, too.

Keane said on The Overlap: “He (Carrick) worked under (Jose) Mourinho. He worked under Ole (Ole Gunnar Solskjær).

“He had a little spell (as manager), after Ole was there, for three games. So, they must have an idea if they think he has that personality taking forward.

“Of course, he lacks that experience. But he is winning football matches, and there are problems to fix with midfield, of course. And the way they’re so open at the back, it’s ridiculous.

“But we go back to it, any business or industry, do we think there’s better options?

“On paper, there is. But that doesn’t mean to say they would.

“I like Enrique. Of course, I like Enrique for what he’s done. He’s got that experience, even at international level.

“He seems like a good character. His team, he gets his teams to run. And any manager who gets his players, top players to run, I tell you what, that’s a big thumbs up.

“But people don’t look at Man United anymore.

“He’s probably thinking, I’m not going to Man United with all your issues, and I want to be winning the big prizes every year.”

Scholes said: “From that list, if Enrique was available, then I would probably go for him.”

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Michael Carrick backed to win Premier League title with Man Utd

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that Man Utd should make Carrick the permanent manager and has boldly claimed that the Red Devils will win the Premier League title under him.

When asked if Carrick would be able to win the Premier League title with Man Utd, Wright said: “I think that Michael Carrick would be able to do that.”

Wright was then asked if he thinks so because of what Mikel Arteta has done as the Arsenal manager in recent years.

The Arsenal legend explained: “What it shows, Gary, is that it can be done.

“He’s got the kind of character and persona of somebody that can manage what’s going on.

“He can control it. He’s not bothered about the noise or what’s going on. He seems to have got the players going.”

“Now, obviously, it depends on the players who are coming in, and it goes from there, who Man United buy to kick on again, because you can see that it just doesn’t seem like there’s too much more that’s needed, obviously, to get back to the top.”

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