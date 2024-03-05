Simone Inzaghi has snubbed the chance to become Man Utd manager with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making plans to replace Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have been snubbed by a second big-name manager in Simone Inzaghi, who has spoken out to play down his chances of succeeding Erik ten Hag, while a report has identified four options under consideration by new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

British businessman Ratcliffe only saw his £1.4bn purchase into 27.7% of Manchester United ratified last month after a lengthy saga dating back some 15 months to November 2022. And while the Glazers will retain the lions’ share of United’s ownership, the fact that the UK’s second-richest man Ratcliffe will now be running the show gives fans hope of a far brighter future.

He has wasted no time in assembling a top-notch team behind the scenes to help United set on their path back to greatness. Omar Berrada arrives as CEO, making the leap from neighbours Manchester City, while Jean-Claude Blanc is poised to be the next to arrive as a director, sealing a move from INEOS and having previously held similar roles with both PSG and Juventus.

Arguably the biggest coup of all is to arrive in the coming days with United having lured Dan Ashworth to the club as their first-ever sporting director. The appointment of the 52-year-old has been held up for a few weeks as United try and agree compensation with Newcastle.

Between them all, the quartet will be tasked with transforming United’s on-field fortunes with some astute new signings that can help lead the club into a new golden era, which has seen the club fall drastically behind both arch-rivals in City and Liverpool.

Man Utd see another top boss rule out chance to replace Ten Hag

However, the biggest change of all could come in the managerial hotseat with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing last week that many top stars at Old Trafford now believe Ten Hag will be sacked and will not be at the helm come next season.

Since our story, the likes of the Manchester Evening News and the Daily Mail have followed suit, also suggesting the Dutchman is on borrowed time and is likely to be removed from his role by Ratcliffe come the summer.

With that in mind, speculation has already risen as to whom will take the place of Ten Hag in the United hotseat, having overseen arguably the most disappointing season in recent memory at Old Trafford.

Having crashed out of the Champions League at the first available opportunity, then finding themselves suffering an embarrassing 11 defeats already in the Premier League this season, there is clearly much improvement to be done for whomever takes over from the beleaguered Dutchman.

It was suggested last week that Zinedine Zidane had been in the running for the job, but the iconic Frenchman has since been ruled out with Fabrizio Romano making clear his stance earlier on Tuesday.

Now it seems another leading candidate for the role has also too removed his name from the running after Simone Inzaghi made clear his happiness with life at Inter Milan.

Asked about rumoured interest from the likes of United and Liverpool, Inzaghi said: “I’m very happy here at Inter. New deal? Not an issue. I feel very good at this club, with this board and of course with my players. I’m only focused on our performances.”

He added: “About my contract, we’re gonna meet after this season to discuss the extension but the relationship is really great. Talks will be good.”

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta also insist the Nerazzurri remain confident of tying the 47-year-old down to a new deal, saying recently: “We love Simone and obviously we want to continue with him, we will open negotiations at the right moment.

“His deal expires in 2025 but he’s happy here and we’re very happy with Simone’s job.”

Next Man Utd manager: Ratcliffe shortlists four for the job

Per a report, however, United’s incoming new sporting director Ashworth has his own ideas anyway over potential candidates to succeed Ten Hag and has reportedly held secret talks with former Chelsea boss Graham Potter over the possibility of him stepping into the hotseat.

Out of work since his removal as Blues boss last April, Ashworth and Potter shared a fruitful partnership from their days together at Brighton and a number of sources have confirmed he will be a strong contender to become the next United manager if and when Ten Hag is axed.

Now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Ratcliffe and Ashworth have a shortlist of four possible options to become next manager, with Potter’s name among their list of options.

He said of United’s managerial shortlist: “Manchester United also rate Amorim and De Zerbi. Zinedine Zidane and potentially [Graham] Potter could be considered should a change be made. But Ratcliffe and his team aren’t actively interviewing candidates just yet.

“Instead they are intent to make executive hires first rather than change the manager. The feeling is it’s counter-productive to resolve the future of Ten Hag or way or the other before first finalising a sporting director, with Dan Ashworth close to joining and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox also being targeted in addition.

“Ten Hag knows he has no guarantees of job security but has been told no one is being lined up behind his back either. He’s aware he’s being judged in the coming weeks and months, much like many other leadership figures at the club, as part of the Sir Dave Brailsford-led strategic review.”

When might United axe Ten Hag?

Widespread reports suggest the axe could fall on Ten Hag come the end of the season with the Dutchman likely to be judged on both his ability to steer United to FA Cup glory – they face Liverpool in a massive quarter-final showdown – as well as their prospects of securing Champions League football next season.

As a result, there is a widespread theory that Ratcliffe will form his judgement come the summer when he has allowed the current campaign to play out.

However, there is a growing school of theory that suggests the axe could indeed fall far sooner, with Ten Hag judged for not only the club’s 3-1 defeat to City on Sunday, but also on that upcoming clash against Liverpool.

Defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side could prove Ten Hag’s final act in charge.

Speaking before United’s defeat at the Etihad Stadium, Gary Neville told Sky Sports: “Ten Hag’s got two [games] against Liverpool and one against City. I do think they’re defining games.

“The new owners will probably make their call after those games.”

Jacobs also believes United will “judge” Ten Hag at the end of the campaign but also acknowledges those upcoming matches “could prove defining” for his future.

He added that he understands that Ratcliffe and INEOS “want to be fair to ten Hag and take some time to assess him” though admits the club “are aware that several managers are in demand”.

Ten Hag currently has a 60% win percentage record with United, winning 60 of his 100 games in charge. But it is the 28 defeats in those games – by contrast Jose Mourinho suffered just 29 in his 144 games in charge when the axe fell – that causes most reason for alarm.

