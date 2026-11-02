Man Utd cut manager shortlist down to two and go all out for £37.5m left-back

Eddie Howe is a leading contender to replace Michael Carrick at Man Utd

Manchester United have reduced their managerial shortlist down to two leading targets, as per a report, while a journalist claims the Red Devils are battling Liverpool for their new left-back.

Michael Carrick is under huge pressure as Man Utd boss following three straight defeats and a winless run stretching nine games. United chiefs have decided to stick with Carrick for now, but it is thought they could fire the 45-year-old towards the start of the next international break, which begins on November 9.

Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Fabian Hurzeler, Antonio Conte and Unai Emery have all been linked with the role, and United are seemingly edging closer to making a decision…

Two main contenders for Man Utd job

Howe and Nagelsmann are in a ‘two-way race’ to become United’s new head coach, Football Insider claim.

Howe is being backed by United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, whereas Christopher Vivell – United’s head of recruitment – wants Nagelsmann to take over.

Unai Emery is INEOS’ dream appointment, but prising him away from Aston Villa will be extremely difficult.

Fabian Hurzeler wants to continue his project at Brighton, while United officials have reservations about giving Conte the job due to his spiky personality.

Man Utd would need to pay Newcastle United £6million in compensation for Howe and his coaching staff, whereas Nagelsmann would be free.

Despite this, Howe is seen as the frontrunner for the role, as Wilcox supports him and is expected to have the final say.

Left-back battle ignites

Man Utd and Liverpool are both ‘going all out’ for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, according to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus.

The two Premier League giants have joined AC Milan in a ‘bidding war’ for Balde, who is valued by Barca at €45m (£37.5m).

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 23-year-old leaving Barca in January is a strong possibility as he is struggling for game time at Barca.

Any deal will ultimately depend on Balde himself, as he decided to stay at the Camp Nou in the summer.

Other potential left-back targets for United include David Raum (RB Leipzig), Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth) and Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge).

Harry Kane decides future

United dream of making Harry Kane their new centre-forward, but he will not be going anywhere in 2027.

In his first press conference since winning the Ballon d’Or, Kane was asked if his new Bayern Munich contract is close.

He replied: “I’d say it’s [a] matter of days. There’s been good conversations over this weekend and today as well.

“I know I keep saying we’re close, but we are extremely close now.”

With a move for Kane no longer possible, United have scouted a second Bundesliga striker instead.