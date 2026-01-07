Simone Inzaghi has turned down the chance to manage Manchester United, but a fellow Italian would love to leave his club and move to Old Trafford, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the names of two candidates who will speak to the Red Devils about taking charge of the first team for the rest of the season.

Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim this week after just 14 months, following the Portuguese’s falling out with the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox. Darren Fletcher has stepped up from his role as the Man Utd Under-18 manager to be in charge of the first team for the Premier League game against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.

The plan is to hire an interim manager until the end of the season before appointing a permanent successor to Amorim.

Simone Inzaghi turns down Man Utd

In that regard, Man Utd are said to have made contact with Simone Inzaghi.

Inzaghi is in charge of Al Hilal at the moment, having taken up the managerial role at the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2025 following his departure from Inter Milan.

According to TuttoSport, Man Utd have approached Inzaghi in regard to hiring him as the manager in the summer of 2026.

Man Utd contacted the Italian manager’s entourage and told them that the former Inter Milan boss would be given a contract that would make him the highest-paid manager in England.

Inzaghi’s response was ‘No, thanks’, according to the Italian publication, which has claimed that the 49-year-old is now only focused on doing well at Al Hilal.

Al-Hilal are at the top of the Saudi Pro League table at the moment with 32 points from 12 matches, a point ahead of Al-Nassr, who have former Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo as their star player.

During his time as Inter manager, Inzaghi won Serie A once and the Coppa Italia twice, while also guiding the Italian club to the final of the Champions League in 2023 and 2025.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Roberto De Zerbi wants Man Utd job

While Inzaghi has turned down the chance to manage arguably the biggest English club, his Italian compatriot Roberto De Zerbi would not hesitate to swap Marseille for Man Utd at the end of the season.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd are considering hiring De Zerbi, who himself would love to take charge of the Premier League giants next summer.

We understand that Tottenham Hotspur also admire De Zerbi from his time as the Brighton and Hove Albion manager.

While Tottenham have no immediate plans to sack Thomas Frank, who was appointed the manager of the north London club in the summer of 2025, the Dane is under scrutiny.

TEAMtalk understands that De Zerbi would prefer to manage Man Utd to replacing Frank at Tottenham.

Sources have told Fraser Fletcher that not only does De Zerbi have a strong interest in becoming the permanent successor to Amorim, but the 46-year-old Italian tactician views it as a “dream opportunity” to manage Man Utd.

Man Utd hold talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick

While the potential appointment of De Zerbi would be one for the summer, for now, Man Utd are now aiming to hire an interim manager to take charge of the first team for the rest of the season.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Michael Carrick is keen on landing the Man Utd interim-manager’s role.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed the former Man Utd midfielder has held talks with the Red Devils, but club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the favourite and has held positive talks.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday evening: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign with Manchester United as soon as possible.

“He is the leading candidate. He’s ready. He’s already there in terms of meetings with Manchester United, and it’s been a positive meeting, I am told, the one with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“The negotiations are progressing. Man Utd are taking their time.

“They are playing (against Burnley), but, of course, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the clear favourite to become the head coach of Manchester United.

“Talks took place with Michael Carrick. So, it’s now on the club to decide what they want to do, what kind of structure they want to have.”

Sources have told Graeme Bailey that while Wilcox is leading the Man Utd managerial hunt, others in the hierarchy, including the club’s (and INEOS) co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will have a say.

A source close to Man Utd has told TEAMtalk: “Jason is the man leading this appointment, but it is not a one-man show, he is talking with fellow members of the hierarchy, and they are determined to get this right.

“An interim appointment is very possible, and there is a plethora of very good options to take this through to the summer, but they are looking through this now.

“There is no panic.”

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is the favourite to become the permanent Man Utd manager next summer.