Gareth Southgate and Julian Nagelsmann are contenders for the Man Utd job if Erik ten Hag is sacked

Fresh claims that Erik ten Hag faces the Manchester United sack at the end of the season has prompted two of the leading candidates to take the job to open up on their future – and neither Gareth Southgate or Julian Nagelsmann are ruling themselves out the running.

The Red Devils have struggled for any sort of consistency this season with Ten Hag failing to follow up on the promise that his first campaign in charge delivered. And while this season could yet be salvaged with success in the FA Cup and by sealing a Champions League spot – UEFA’s expanded format next season means fifth-place could seal it – a lack of belief, good form and togetherness inside the Manchester United camp suggests they may well fall short.

That has seen the pressure pile up on Ten Hag’s shoulders, with TEAMtalk being the first to break the news at the very start of the month that a number of people within Old Trafford feel the Dutchman is on borrrowed time at United.

Since our revelation, a number of other leading publications have followed suit, with both the Manchester Evening News – admittedly having to tow a tightrope when reporting such news – and the Daily Mail following our lead and repeating claims they expect Ten Hag to be replaced.

And with Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand among the former players making clear they expect new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe to pull the trigger, speculation has risen over the candidates next in line to step into the job as manager.

Gareth Southgate discusses future amid Man Utd links

With that in mind, a report earlier this month claimed that Ratcliffe, following talks with incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth, had shortlisted three names to succeed Ten Hag as Manchester United manager.

Of that trio, arguably the most surprising option to emerge is that of current England coach Gareth Southgate, who last managed at club level with Middlesbrough way back in 2009.

His current deal with the Three Lions expires after the 2024 European Championships, meaning the timing could be ideal for United who would not need to fork out a penny in compensation.

Put to Southgate about leaving his role as England coach and returning to club management, he insisted his only focus was on the here and now with England.

“I have to deliver in the job I’m in, so there’s no point in me thinking any further ahead than that,” he said.

“My focus is delivering the best possible European Championship for England. Since I came to St George’s, our target has been being in the final four of things, with the ultimate aim of winning.

“If you look at the trajectory of a team, we’re at that point where we’ve done a lot of the climb and the enjoyable bit and we’re at that last bit, really, of winning and getting over the line.

“We’ve shown the consistency in the world ranking for the last five years, so there’s consistency of performances. We have to translate that with the next step now.

‘”That’s the challenge I have to accept as well and I’m really comfortable with that. There’s no point in speculating about what might happen after the summer.”

Southgate doesn’t want future talks to distract England focus

Southgate added: “I think we would have to sit and think about that at the end of the tournament. I’m happy to talk about it briefly now, but I’m not going to talk about for the whole summer, what’s next.

“We’ve consciously shelved any discussions internally about what might be next, because I think if we had sat and signed a new contract and done that before the tournament, everybody would have said: ‘Well, you did this with (Fabio) Capello and you should be proving yourself before you sign.’

“So, look, I’m completely relaxed about that and I have no idea where we’ll be in the middle of July, other than I hope it’s Trafalgar Square and let’s get the party on!”

Southgate insists conversations on his future, amid links to United, must be put on the backburner so as not to hinder England’s chances of glory and with the nation among the favourites to win Euro 2024.

“Yes, because I think that has the potential to negatively affect the reaction to the team,” he explained.

“The team need the clearest run they can possibly have at this tournament, so my job is to remove pressure from the team where possible.

“We’ve got to accept some pressure because we’re one of the favourites, but, equally, I don’t want to put anything additional onto the team.”

Next Man Utd manager: Nagelsman drops major future hint

Another candidate for the job, Nagelsmann, is also set to leave his role as Germany coach once the European Championships have concluded.

Strongly tipped as a contender for the jobs at both United and Barcelona, the 36-year-old has indicated a return to club coaching is very much in his thinking.

Without hestitation, Nagelsmann said he will happily sign on the dotted line if an appealing offer arrives.

“There is a high probability that I will sign before the European Championships if I have an offer that I am satisfied with. But right now I don’t have a piece of paper.

“But it’s normal to want to sort out your future.”

Nagelsman has a overall win record of 53.29% throughout his career, though just one win in four while in charge of Germany.

Southgate, meanwhile, has 46.2% overall, but a 62.6% win rate while Three Lions coach.

