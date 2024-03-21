Manchester United are ready to make a firm push to install Gareth Southgate as their new manager after a bold new report claimed Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plan to replace Erik ten Hag with the England coach has the ‘overwhelming support’ of their squad.

The Dutchman made a big impression in his first season at the helm, guiding Manchester United to a third-placed finish in the Premier League, the FA Cup final and helping them to win a first trophy in six seasons as they recorded a win in the Carabao Cup final. However, little has gone right for Ten Hag during his second season in charge with the club seemingly lurching from one crisis to another.

Indeed, with the whole campaign dogged by inconsistencies, that at one point saw United slip to their worst start to a season since 1930/31, speculation that Ten Hag is facing the sack has never been far away.

And while their battling 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals showed exactly what they are capable of when playing to their best, and sets them up for a repeat of last season’s Manchester derby in the FA Cup final, it may not be enough to spare him from the sack.

Indeed, reports have gathered pace in recent days that new minority shareholder Ratcliffe has held far-reaching conversations with incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth on which direction the club should head in.

As a result, reports earlier this week claimed United had already decided to sack Ten Hag and that he was ‘confident’ in landing his top choice for the job in Southgate.

Man Utd players support appointment of Southgate as next manager

Southgate’s deal with the Football Association is due to expire at the end of the calendar year and discussions over an extension are being shelved until after England’s European Championships campaign is concluded.

The 53-year-old has been in the job for seven and a half years now, and it’s reported they would love to extend his contract further.

However, their prospects of doing so rest entirely on England’s success at Euro 2024 – a tournament in which they start as one of the favourites.

In the meantime, it’s reported that a move to buy him out of his contract after Euro 2024 has concluded would set United back a mere £800,000 – a fee well within their reach, especially when considering the pay-off Ten Hag would receive.

Any appointment of Southgate has the backing of Ashworth, who knows him well from his own time working for the FA.

And with the club reportedly pushing the 53-year-old into a decision, the Daily Star’s Jeremy Cross now claims the prospective move to appoint him as United’s next boss has also been supported by a number of senior stars at Old Trafford.

He writes: “Southgate also has the backing of some of United’s current players – and incoming director of football Dan Ashworth. Southgate has a close relationship with Ashworth following their time together at the FA, with the latter being a huge supporter of the 53-year-old.”

Southgate comments give strong hint on taking Man Utd job

Southgate, who has been labelled “outstanding” by Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, has stressed that any talks on his future will be put on hold until after England’s Euro 2024 campaign is over.

“I have to deliver in the job I’m in, so there’s no point in me thinking any further ahead than that,” Southgate said when questioned about Manchester United links recently.

“My focus is delivering the best possible European Championship for England. Since I came to St George’s, our target has been being in the final four of things, with the ultimate aim of winning.

“If you look at the trajectory of a team, we’re at that point where we’ve done a lot of the climb and the enjoyable bit and we’re at that last bit, really, of winning and getting over the line.

“We’ve shown the consistency in the world ranking for the last five years, so there’s consistency of performances. We have to translate that with the next step now.

“That’s the challenge I have to accept as well and I’m really comfortable with that. There’s no point in speculating about what might happen after the summer.”

However, a look into Southgate’s previous comments suggest he would find an approach from United impossible to turn down, having supported the club as a child.

Speaking to the Players’ Tribune in 2020, he said: “I had two goals.

“I wanted to play for England and Manchester United actually. I never got the chance to play for Manchester United. One out of two wasn’t bad.”

