Paul Scholes names his ‘number one’ Man Utd manager ‘target’: NOT Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Enzo Maresca

Paul Scholes has named the manager that Manchester United should appoint following the departure of Ruben Amorim and has explained why Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox should bring him to Old Trafford, while also giving his verdict on the prospect of Enzo Maresca taking charge of the first team.

Man Utd and Amorim have parted ways following the latter’s falling out with the Red Devils’ director of football, Wilcox. While Man Utd have appointed Darren Fletcher as the first-team manager for now, the search is already underway for a permanent successor to Amorim.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have made Oliver Glasner their number one manager target.

Glasner has done a remarkable job at Crystal Palace and will leave last season’s FA Cup winners at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

We understand that Glasner’s impact at Palace has impressed the Man Utd hierarchy, including CEO Omar Berrada and Wilcox, with the Austrian the clear favourite for the role.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have already been in touch with Enzo Maresca’s camp, with the Italian manager ready to take charge of the Red Devils just days after leaving Chelsea.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that former Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to return to Old Trafford, but club legend Paul Scholes has named Thomas Tuchel as the one for the job.

Scholes has noted that Tuchel is under contract as the England manager only until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

While accepting that the former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager can be “temperamental”, Scholes believes that Tuchel would be perfect for what Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe and Wilcox are trying to achieve.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: “Number one for me is Thomas Tuchel all day long.

“I think Tuchel is one of the very best out there. He would be my number one target, and his contract with England is only until the summer.

“I think he can be a bit temperamental, and he could be quite difficult to handle.

“But he’s done it at big clubs – PSG. And he’s turned England around of late.

“You won’t know how much he’s done with England until the World Cup because the opposition is that bad, but England do look a lot better under him.”

Paul Scholes gives Enzo Maresca to Man Utd verdict

Scholes, though, does not think Maresca is the right manager for Man Utd and believes that he would fit Manchester City once Pep Guardiola leaves.

The pundit said: “Enzo Maresca leaving Chelsea might have spooked Ruben Amorim a bit because of the relationship he has with the ex-Man City people in Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada.

“Is Maresca the right man for Man United? I don’t see it. He’s that Man City style of manager.

“Maresca does feel like a really good replacement for him at Man City. He doesn’t feel right for Man Utd, but he does for Man City.”

On the prospect of Maresca taking the Man Utd job, Scholes said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if it was Enzo Maresca, it really wouldn’t surprise me.

“I just think the connection is there, they might think it’s a safe bet, given they know him.

“But he’s left Chelsea because he didn’t have total control – is he going to come to United, given why Amorim left?

“It’s impossible to know. You can’t get inside their heads – we don’t know what Jason Wilcox is thinking.”

