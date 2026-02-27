Michael Carrick’s chances of becoming the permanent manager of Manchester United have received a very sizeable boost after a much-respected journalist revealed the two ways in which he has won Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s support, and with the player who has benefited the most now in line for talks over a mega-money new deal.

The Red Devils turned to Carrick as their interim option to see them through the remainder of the campaign after Portuguese firebrand Ruben Amorim had been fired for speaking out of line one too many times. With their once topsy-turvy campaign teetering on the brink of nothingness, Carrick has come in, taken the bull by the horns with his no-nonsense approach and found a way to get Manchester United firing on all cylinders.

Indeed, with an impressive five wins in six games since his appointment, United have thrust themselves firmly into the mix for Champions League qualification, putting them very much on track to meet the 44-year-old’s very clear target when he was first announced as Amorim’s temporary successor.

Now boasting an incredible 77.77% win percentage record across his two spells at the helm, Carrick looks a strong candidate to take on the job full-time, especially after a man branded the ‘world’s best coach’ became the fifth high-profile candidate to be ruled out of the running.

As a result, journalist Henry Winter is adamant Carrick remains on track to take the job permanently, revealing the manager’s calm influence and ability to get the best out of his players had seriously wowed minority owner Ratcliffe.

“What I’m hearing is very consistent with their stance from the start, and that’s that they will make a decision at the end of the season,” Winter told the Market Madness podcast.

“If Michael Carrick finishes in the Champions League positions, which he’s likely to because we’re expecting five positions and he could push Aston Villa and get into third because he’s doing so well.

“Look, he’s not the big name that probably Sir Jim Ratcliffe would want, but he’s taken all the edge out of it. You don’t have these slightly daft press conference like you did with Ruben Amorim where he talked too much and delivered too little on the pitch.”

Carrick gets Man Utd DNA as rejuvenated star prepares for new deal talks

While our correspondent Dean Jones revealed last week that Carrick should not be considered nailed on for the job just yet, with club bosses waiting to see how the rest of the season plays out first and wanting to do both their due diligence on other would-be candidates, and making sure that the 44-year-old is indeed the outstanding candidate for the job.

Nonetheless, Winter is adamant that the former Middlesbrough boss is in the driving seat, fuelled by the fact that he really gets the club’s DNA.

Winter explained: “The DNA is important at all clubs, but it’s important at Manchester United that you play a certain way, with a Kobbie Mainoo, a kid from the academy in there who was basically cold-shouldered by Ruben Amorim, with a certain style of play whether it’s with a bit more width – wing-backs at Manchester United? I’m sorry, I’m not having it and then you attack, you see that defiance, you have Fergie time.

“Then you see the man-management that Michael’s got, there’s very little ego there, but there’s a huge desire to do well and a complete understanding of how young players tick.

“I think he’s the candidate at the moment.”

Winter, who ghost-wrote Carrick’s 2018 autobiography Michael Carrick: Between The Lines, admits the way he has handled his side’s players has been a major draw.

“You see the man management that Michael’s got, you’ve interviewed Michael, I spent a year helping him write his book, and there is, there’s very little ego there,” Winter added.

“But there’s a huge desire to do well and a complete understanding of how young players tick.

“And he was, you know, we mentioned Fabio Capello in South Africa. Michael had a pretty miserable time out there because he didn’t feel loved. He wasn’t starting. He wasn’t really enjoying it. So yeah, I think he’s the candidate at the moment.”

