Next Man Utd manager: Top Ratcliffe target ‘opens talks’ with Euro giants in major twist

Manchester United picked up a valuable three points in their fight for European football by beating Newcastle but Erik ten Hag could still be replaced.

Pressure has been building on the Red Devils’ boss for some time and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team have begun drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements.

Despite Man Utd‘s win on Wednesday night, they still sit in eighth place in the Premier League table on goal difference.

Ultimately, Ten Hag’s future may be decided on whether his team can win the FA Cup final against Manchester City at the end of the month.

One man who has been heavily linked with the Man Utd manager job is Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel reached an agreement with the German giants in February that he would leave at the end of the season, which caught Ratcliffe’s attention.

The coach won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 before being controversially sacked by Todd Boehly as the American billionaire tried to usher in a new era.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that some senior Blues figures look back at this as a major error and believe Tuchel is more than capable of being successful in the Premier League.

Bayern make major U-turn on Thomas Tuchel

Man Utd have been poised to open talks with Tuchel should Ten Hag be removed from his post, but it seems they’ll now have to look elsewhere for a new boss.

According to The Times, the 50-year-old has now ‘entered negotiations’ about STAYING at Bayern next season in a major U-turn by the European giants.

Bayern have been searching for a replacement but have been unable to reach an agreement with any prospective new managers and are now seriously considering keeping Tuchel.

A major dressing room feud took place at the German club earlier in February which led to some players calling for him to be sacked – but those tensions have now cooled, per reports.

Man Utd therefore look set to miss out on Tuchel and will now turn their attention to other Ten Hag replacement candidates.

Reports suggest that England boss Gareth Southgate is being carefully considered by Ratcliffe and talks may take place with him after the Euros.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank also has plenty of admirers at Old Trafford and could be an option.

For now, all eyes are on how Man Utd finish the season and whether they can beat rivals Man City in the FA Cup final.

