Man Utd hit by instant Unai Emery realisation as decision is made on Nagelsmann, Howe

TEAMtalk understands Unai Emery is firmly on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist should Michael Carrick be sacked, but Aston Villa’s boss is not the only candidate attracting serious support, with out-of-work duo Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann boasting huge admirers at Old Trafford, while Antonio Conte is also viewed as a potential instant-impact appointment.

Emery is a manager United hugely respect, but with the Spaniard committed to Aston Villa until 2029, the club are also assessing more attainable alternatives should they decide a change in the dugout is required in the coming weeks.

Sources close to the Old Trafford hierarchy have confirmed that Emery was among the managers United conducted background checks on last season as they carried out due diligence on potential options away from Carrick.

The Villa boss remains highly regarded by sporting director Jason Wilcox, who has the full backing of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and is understood to admire the work Emery has done since arriving at Villa Park.

However, while Emery’s name carries considerable weight within United, the practicalities of securing his services would make any move extremely difficult, especially during the season.

United are continuing to insist that Carrick has their backing, but the club’s internal planning reflects the need to have alternatives ready should the situation deteriorate further.

Carrick secured the permanent position after guiding United to a Champions League finish, but he is now facing a fight to keep his job following a disastrous start to the campaign.

United have endured their worst league start since 1986, with an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Como adding to the pressure surrounding the manager and his squad.

There is also frustration behind the scenes over the team’s performances and the reaction of senior players, with off-field comments involving Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes adding to the sense of unease.

Sources indicate that United’s hierarchy are disheartened by the number of players failing to perform consistently, increasing the importance of ensuring the club are prepared for every eventuality.

And while Emery remains a respected name, TEAMtalk understands that out-of-contract options Howe and Nagelsmann both have huge admirers within the club and could emerge as serious contenders if United decide to make a managerial change…

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Howe is particularly well regarded by Wilcox, who believes the former Newcastle United manager would be a good fit for the role.

Howe has been out of work since leaving Newcastle in the summer following nearly five hugely successful years on Tyneside, during which he helped transform the club’s fortunes and established himself as one of the Premier League’s most respected managers.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Manchester United hold considerable appeal for Howe, who is ready to return to management. His Premier League experience and ability to work within the demands of English football are factors that could work in his favour.

Nagelsmann is another candidate attracting significant internal support, with head of recruitment Christopher Vivell understood to be pushing his case.

The former Germany head coach is currently out of work after leaving his role with the national team in the summer following a hugely disappointing World Cup campaign. He is keen to work in England and, sources indicate, has made it known through agents that he would consider the Manchester United opportunity.

His availability could make him a more straightforward appointment than Emery, although there are reservations within parts of the United hierarchy over his lack of Premier League experience.

That concern is understood to be an important consideration as the club weighs up the different profiles available to them, particularly given the scale of the challenge facing any new manager at Old Trafford.

Antonio Conte is another name being discussed, with some within the club believing the Italian could be a strong option if United wanted a manager capable of making an instant impact.

Conte’s track record of delivering immediate improvements and competing for major honours gives him clear merits, and there are figures within United who believe his experience and demanding approach could be suited to the task.

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The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager has been pushing himself forward for opportunities since the summer, and his name remains relevant as United consider what direction they would take if Carrick’s position became untenable.

The key question for United would be whether to prioritise a longer-term project or appoint an established manager expected to deliver an immediate response.

Hurzler and Fabregas under consideration

We can also confirm that Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler and Como head coach Cesc Fabregas are appreciated within United’s recruitment structure.

Vivell rates Hurzeler’s work, while Fabregas has impressed with his role in Como’s rise.

However, Hurzeler’s commitment to a new contract and the difficulties involved in prising either coach away from their current clubs make those options complicated.

As revealed on October 16, Brighton are not concerned at the prospect of losing their talented manager, while it emerged on Thursday lunchtime that the 33-year-old would decline any approach from United that came his way.

Sources insist Ratcliffe will not personally intervene in the managerial process, although his fondness for former England boss Sir Gareth Southgate remains a point of interest as the club’s succession planning continues.

For now, United maintain that Carrick remains their man, and there has been no confirmed decision to remove him. Nevertheless, Wilcox and Vivell are understood to be ensuring the club are prepared should circumstances change.

Emery’s inclusion on the shortlist underlines the level of manager United would like to attract, but the presence of Howe and Nagelsmann, alongside the support for Conte, highlights the range of alternatives being considered.

With pressure building on Carrick, the game with Bournemouth this weekend is emerging as not just the most important this season but the biggest in his managerial career to date.

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