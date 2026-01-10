Manchester United have been told they are still more than capable of attracting a world-class manager to succeed Ruben Amorim if three major conditions are met, while a big update on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s chances of taking on the interim role at Old Trafford have also emerged.

The Red Devils are seeking another new boss after being left with little option but to call time on Amorim’s reign on Monday after his explosive attack on the board. With long-standing tensions over his controversial tactics also soured by suspicions that the Portuguese felt he needed more financial support to build a stronger Manchester United side, the club are now under the temporary control of Darren Fletcher.

The hunt for a replacement is already well underway and, according to our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, Oliver Glasner is top of the Red Devils’ six-man wishlist – interest which is fuelled by the fact that his contract at Crystal Palace is due to expire at the end of the season.

In addition, Fletcher has also explained why Roberto De Zerbi is a name that club bosses also like, though there will likely be strong competition for the Italian, whose deal with Marseille currently runs until summer 2027.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Micah Richards insists that United can still attract a world-class option to succeed Amorim – but only if the next man in charge is given full control over transfers, pick his own targets and won’t have those in power above him interfering.

“I still think they’ll want the job,” he said.“As a manager, you’ll always think you can turn it round. I think the key question will be, ‘do you have full control?’

“Are you a coach, or are you a manager? Do you get to pick the players that you want? Are you having people above you meddling with what you want to do on the pitch? If you have full control, 100 per cent.”

Colleague Gary Lineker, then used the example of Enzo Maresca as a manager or head coach, who departed after not being given full control.

“I understand it,” Richards added.

“For a little bit of balance, if you have a manager that comes in and he buys all these players and then, the new manager doesn’t like those players and wants his own players. You end up with a huge bill, you might have paid massive transfer fees for these players, and they say they’re not moving because they don’t like the options that are presented to them.

“Then you end up with an unsettled dressing room. I do understand why they get involved, but they need to work together.”

Next Man Utd manager: Solskjaer closes in on interim role

Meanwhile, United are poised to name a new interim manager as early as next week, sources confirm, with club legends Solskjaer and Michael Carrick the clear frontrunners to take charge until the end of the season.

Solskjaer, the Norwegian who famously rescued United as caretaker in 2018/19 before a three-year permanent stint, is very keen on a dramatic return, as we reported earlier this week.

Now PA Sport reports that Solskjaer is poised for a formal meeting with chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox on Saturday to discuss his vision through to the end of the season, with the 52-year-old now the favourite for the interim role.

While Solskjaer, who left Old Trafford in 2021 after a three-year stint at the helm, could yet land the role on a permanent basis should he impress through to the end of the season, Lineker feels top bosses could be put off by taking on the role, suggesting United had become a “basket-case of a club”.

“It’s become a bit of a basket case of a football club. There’s clearly all sorts of shenanigans going on at the very top, and it’s been significantly worse since [Sir Jim] Ratcliffe came in,” Lineker stated.

“You can speculate all you like as to who might be next, but if they give it to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he does okay, then they’ll be in a position, again, where they have to probably give it to someone that they don’t really want to give it to.

“I don’t know. They disposed of him just a few years ago.”

Latest Man Utd news: Maresca claims addressed; second Brighton star wanted

Elsewhere, claims coming from Maresca’s native Italy about the manager taking the Man Utd job RIGHT NOW have prompted Fabrizio Romano to thunder in with an update of his own.

Since Amorim’s sacking, United have been linked with no less than 18 different names to take charge of coach and we have ranked them all in terms of who would be best suited to the job. Interestingly, the current favourite, Glasner, is only ninth on that long list.

On the transfer front, Carlos Baleba isn’t the only Brighton star who could wind up at Old Trafford, with sources revealing United have been alerted to a potential opening for one of his teammates at the Amex this month.

