The No 1 striker target at Manchester United will demand a MINIMUM of a 500 percent wage increase before signing on the dotted line, according to a report.

Matheus Cunha is on course to become Man Utd’s first major signing of the summer. Talks with the Brazilian’s camp are progressing and Cunha has been convinced to sign for the Red Devils, irrespective of whether they qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Cunha’s club Wolves can be taken out of the equation entirely via a £62.5m release clause. Numerous reports including from The Daily Mail all state Man Utd intend to activate the release clause.

If signed, Cunha will line up in one of the two No 10 spots behind the striker in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

The attacker will form part of a new-look forward line, with the striker position set for change too.

Despite links to many a frontman like Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko, it’s Liam Delap who is top of United’s shortlist.

“In the striker department, it is Liam Delap of Ipswich Town that is their No 1 target,” explained David Ornstein last week. “He has a £30m release clause if Ipswich are relegated.”

Ipswich’s relegation has since been confirmed, meaning Delap’s release clause has dropped in value from £40m to £30m.

But according to a fresh update from The Chronicle, any buying club must be prepared to offer a gigantic wage increase.

Delap currently pockets just £20,000-a-week with Ipswich. Per the report, the 22-year-old is ‘expected to ask for wages between £120,000 to £150,000 per week.’

A bump to £120,000-a-week would see Delap secure a 500 percent pay increase. £150,000-a-week would constitute a staggering 650 percent pay bump.

Will Man Utd meet Liam Delap’s demands?

While securing a 500 percent wage rise will certainly be a life-changing moment for Delap, offering a player £120,000-a-week is not something that should prevent Man Utd from striking a deal.

Indeed, paying Delap the very top of his wage range (£150,000-a-week) would merely place the striker joint-10th in Man Utd’s list of top earning stars.

READ MORE: Man Utd wages: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe cost-cutting continues

The bigger issue for Man Utd stems from the fierce competition Chelsea are providing. Those two clubs are by no means alone in chasing Delap’s signature, though the race appears to be boiling down to that pair.

Another sticking point for the Red Devils is that unlike Cunha, Delap is believed to favour signing with a club who can offer Champions League football.

As such, United’s chances may hinge on besting Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Europa league before sinking the winner of Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in the final.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫️ Man Utd ‘increase contact’ as Wilcox makes big push to sign ‘dream’ midfielder for Amorim

🔴⚫️ Amorim cuts Gyokeres down in ruthless message over Man Utd transfer as one demand is made

🔴⚫️ Rashford compromises to secure ‘dream’ transfer that won’t please Man Utd

Every club linked with Liam Delap

By Ciaran McCarthy

Chelsea – The Blues have perhaps shown the heaviest desire to land the Ipswich star, with TEAMtalk aware they have watched him on multiple occasions since he became a Premier League regular at Portman Road.

Liverpool – Our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has confirmed Delap is one of the players the Reds are monitoring as a possible upgrade to Darwin Nunez in 2025.

Manchester City – A buyback clause inserted into his contract at Ipswich means City always harboured some ambition to bring their former academy striker back to the Etihad if he took flight at Portman Road, and reports have suggested they could take the chance to add him to the side to perhaps fit in alongside Erling Haaland.

Manchester United – The progress of the former City man could lead to him being the latest player to don both the red and blue of Manchester – and at a very early stage of his career – with United keeping him in their sights.

Tottenham Hotspur – It’s been suggested that Spurs are ‘particularly keen’ to land Delap and were at one point ‘leading the race’ for him after his bright start at Ipswich, which David Ornstein has suggested could well land him at a big-six side.

Arsenal – The Gunners are expected to move for a new forward soon, and Delap’s progress means he has made his way onto their radar, with links emerging post-Edu, meaning he could be part of a new era for the club.

Newcastle United – The Magpies are keeping an eye on Delap, despite Alexander Isak looking likely to stay at St. James’ Park, with TEAMtalk sources stating Eddie Howe has been in contact for the striker.

Aston Villa – Villa’s interest in Delap hasn’t progressed past the early stages too much after they considered him in January before signing Marcus Rashford.

Everton – Ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s potential exit as a free agent, Everton joined the race for Delap in early April, as revealed by TEAMtalk sources.

Brighton – Brighton also raised interest in Delap by gathering information on his situation.

Juventus – As a contingency plan for if star striker Dusan Vlahovic has to be sold by the European giants amid contract disputes, Juventus are said to have watched Delap in action, and have their eyes on him as the Serbian star’s successor, in what would be a huge step for him to take, following in some big footsteps.

Borussia Dortmund – Interest outside of England is slowly growing for Delap, with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund linked with his signing.

RB Leipzig – A second Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, are also said to have taken note of the performances of Delap in his breakout season.

Bayer Leverkusen – Ben Jacobs has confirmed that last season’s Bundesliga champions have made enquiries about Delap, who wants to be playing in European football and could have Champions League involvement on offer there.