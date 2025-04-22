Man Utd are closing in on making Matheus Cunha their first summer signing and TEAMtalk can confirm a second deal – this time involving a striker – is rapidly advancing too.

Man Utd are seeking multiple additions in the attacking ranks, with new players sought in the No 10 positions as well as striker. Regarding the former, the Red Devils have stormed into the lead of the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

Taking to X late on Monday night, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Manchester United are leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves as negotiations are ongoing.

“Personal terms are being discussed, as Man Utd are aware of more clubs keen plus £62.5m release clause available. Good feelings after initial contacts between Cunha and Man Utd.”

Shedding further light on Man Utd’s dealings, Romano told his YouTube channel that Ruben Amorim has played a starring role in convincing Cunha to join.

Romano added: “I can tell you that in the last 48 hours Man Utd have had fresh contacts with the agents of Matheus Cunha and it’s been really positive.

“The project explained by Man Utd to the agents of the player… the feeling between Matheus Cunha and Ruben Amorim is excellent.

“Someone was telling me that there was some sort of great connection between Man Utd, between the coach and between the player.

“So it was a very positive contact between Man Utd and Cunha and because of this meeting we can say that Man Utd are ahead of Newcastle and all the other clubs interested in Cunha.”

With Cunha’s deal at Molineux containing a £62.5m release clause, Man Utd do not have to strike a club-to-club agreement.

Instead, an agreement on personal terms with Cunha is all that’s required – assuming United are willing to pay the release clause, of course.

With Man Utd taking great strides towards ironing out a deal on the player side, Cunha looks set to become the first signing of what’s shaping up to be a hugely important summer at Old Trafford.

What’s more, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, that Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap could quickly follow…

Man Utd leading way for Liam Delap

Delap has emerged as Man Utd’s No 1 transfer target in the striker position. The club do hold interest in heavily rumoured targets such as Victor Osimhen, though it’s Delap who is front and centre right now.

The 22-year-old can be signed via a £40m release clause that drops in value to £30m if Ipswich are relegated. Unfortunately for Kieran McKenna’s side, relegation is all-but confirmed with five games to go.

The Athletic revealed over half of the Premier League are chasing Delap’s signature, but the race has boiled down to two clubs – Man Utd and Chelsea.

And between that pair sources tell us it’s Man Utd who are expected to win the race.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed that Man Utd’s package is ‘far more solid’ and that the Blues “have been offering a much more staggered deal’ in terms of payments.

We can also confirm that salary will be an important factor in Delap’s final decision on where he ends up playing next, with the Red Devils out in front in that regard too.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Delap would still be interested in a move to Old Trafford even if United have no European football next season.

Man Utd can qualify for the Champions League if winning the Europa League, though failure to do so is not a deal-breaker for Delap.

With Chelsea thus far unwilling to match United’s ambition in the deal, it’s the Red Devils who are now edging closer to a £92.5m double deal for Cunha and Delap.

