Next Man Utd signing after Hojlund travelling to UK with ‘decisive’ Ten Hag ‘convinced’ to seal deal

Manchester United are pressing forwards with a deal for Sofyan Amrabat – and they do not have a better chance to seal his signing with the player arriving in England later this week to embark in a pair of pre-season friendlies.

The Red Devils have already lavished some £98m this summer to bring in Mason Mount and Andre Onana. And signing number three in the form of Rasmus Hojlund is also just around the corner with his deal – worth in the region of €70m (£60m) – likely to be finalised this weekend.

The addition of the Atalanta striker will take Erik ten Hag a little under his allocated summer budget, which stands at around £175m. As such, a move for a fourth new addition – with Ten Hag keen on adding a new midfielder – now hinges on player sales.

To that end, a report on Thursday names the eight more players Ten Hag plans to sell this summer to raise a further £97m in transfer funds.

However, his hopes of offloading one of those – Brazilian midfielder Fred – have suffered a blow on Thursday lunchtime amid claims a prospective move to Galatasaray has fallen through.

As a result, and with Ten Hag needing to sell before he can buy again, it means his prospective move for Fiorentina star Amrabat is on hold for now.

The Moroccan is up for grabs this summer with just a year left on his deal. And with Fiorentina seeking just a €30m – €35m fee for his services, a deal does look in reach for United.

However, despite agreeing personal terms with the player, Amrabat appears to be growing frustrated by the time it is taking to push through a move to Old Trafford.

To that end, the player appeared to dampen talk of a move when questioned on Tuesday.

Ten Hag convinced to bring Amrabat to Man Utd

With Amrabat appearing to cool claims of his departure, United have since been linked with a move to gazump Liverpool for Romeo Lavia.

However, reports in Italy are certain that Amrabat will become United’s fourth signing of the summer.

And, as il Gazzetta dello Sport points out, they remain on track for his signing despite the player’s decision to travel to England for upcoming Fiorentina friendly matches against Newcastle and Nice.

Providing an update, they state Amrabat is now merely awaiting United to match La Viola’s asking price to trigger a deal. And the 49-times capped Moroccan star has made clear in conversations to his club that he is ready to make the ‘decisive leap’ to Old Trafford.

Furthermore, they believe it is ‘only a matter of time’ before Ten Hag makes his move with the Red Devils boss ‘convinced’ of the player’s qualities.

The paper also states that Amrabat has also shunned more lucrative offers elsewhere, mosty notably from Saudi Arabia, in order to await his move to the Premier League giants.

As such, il Gazzetta believes Amrabat is a United player in waiting with the deal now just a matter of time.

The 26-year-old will reunite with Ten Hag at Old Trafford having played under him previously at Utrecht in 2017.

He has been with Fiorentina since January 2020, when he moved in a €20m move from Hellas Verona, who had exercised an option to turn his loan into a permanent €3.5m deal.

During his time in Florence, Amrabat has made 107 appearances, scoring once and adding one assist.

