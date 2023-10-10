Next Man Utd transfer to come from all-star quartet that includes Liverpool target and ‘super expensive’ option

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the all-star four-man defender shortlist Manchester United will make their next signing from, and pursuing one option in particular will ruffle feathers at Liverpool.

The Red Devils have limped out of the gate this term, with defensive frailties hampering Erik ten Hag’s side at every turn.

United have shipped an eye-watering 19 goals in just 11 matches thus far. Individual errors are littering the side from midfield all the way back to new goalkeeper Andre Onana.

A new centre-half was targeted over the summer, though a tight budget meant more pressing positions – such as goalkeeper, central midfield and striker – took precedent.

What’s more, the inability to shift Harry Maguire meant United would’ve created a logjam at centre-half if adding another new option to the mix.

However, while TEAMtalk has learned Maguire won’t be sold in January, his future will be considered at season’s end.

Elsewhere, Raphael Varane remains injury prone, while Jonny Evans is only a short-term fix aged 35 and Victor Lindelof could leave as a free agent. The Swede’s contract is up at season’s end, though United do hold an option for an extra 12 months.

A major addition at centre-half would thus make sense next summer and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd are casting their eye on four all-star options.

“Positive contacts” with Todibo

“[Jean-Clair] Todibo is 100 percent in the list,” said Romano while appearing on The United Stand. “[Man Utd] already had very positive contacts in the summer with his agents.

“They know the player is very keen on the move and he dreams of Premier League football.

“So in the case of Todibo Man Utd are already in a good point of discussion on the player side, but at the moment it’s not even a negotiation because it will take time for Man Utd to decide who is the player they want.

“But for sure, Todibo is in the list and he’s doing fantastic with Nice. Last season he was very good, this season he’s one of the best centre-backs in Ligue 1.”

Romano then named three further options under consideration at Old Trafford – including a confirmed Liverpool target.

Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), along with Portuguese pair Antonio Silva (Benfica) and Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon) are all under consideration at United.

Tapsoba to cost €55m/€60m; Portuguese pair scouted

“Tapsoba was one of the players they were considering this summer, but was never a priority because he was super expensive,” continued Romano.

“He’s always been very expensive, something around €55m/€60m… Way too much for Man Utd last summer.

“Let’s see what happens next summer, but Tapsoba remains one of the players they appreciate.

“Antonio Silva is one of the favourite options at Manchester United. He was untouchable at Benfica [over the summer], so for United it was not even possible to negotiate.

“But he remains a player Man Utd are following, scouting, and they also have an excellent relationship with his agent who is Jorge Mendes.”

READ MORE: Ranking the Premier League clubs by their transfer net spend in 2023: Chelsea top, Man Utd above Liverpool…

The final name Romano divulged was Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon. Of the quartet, Inacio stands out for being the only left-footed option.

“Goncalo Inacio from Sporting,” added the journalist. “The centre-back who has been on the list of many English clubs for a long time including Newcastle and Liverpool.

“Man Utd in their trips to Portugal with their scouts when monitoring Silva have also kept an eye on Inacio.”

Romano concluded by stating Man Utd will not rush into deciding which of the quartet they should pursue.

Nonetheless, the aforementioned stars were labelled ‘100 percent’ under consideration for transfer in 2024 by Old Trafford chiefs.

JADON SANCHO: Man Utd make major decision affecting January exit chances after another Ten Hag disagreement