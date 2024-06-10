45y/o manager shoots up Man Utd wish list as ‘favourite’ pulls out and second target sees chances dwindle

There have been more twists in the race to manage Man Utd

There have been several twists in the search for a new Manchester United manager, with Thomas Tuchel dropping out of the race and instead prioritising a different career path, while a 45-year-old tactician is rising up Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s shortlist.

Man Utd still have not made a final decision on whether they will stick with current boss Erik ten Hag or fire the Dutchman. Ratcliffe is expected to complete his review into Ten Hag and announce his decision by the end of this week.

Ten Hag recently went on holiday and it was claimed that he was ‘confident’ about staying on as Man Utd manager when he returned.

Ten Hag thinks he has done enough to stay in the role after helping the Red Devils win the FA Cup, but the club’s poor Premier League campaign will stand against him.

Amid uncertainty surrounding the 54-year-old’s future, Man Utd have taken a look at Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate as possible replacements.

But trusted reporter Jason Burt has revealed that former Chelsea boss Pochettino is now ‘unlikely’ to manage Man Utd next season.

The Argentine is no longer viewed as a top target after having held discussions with Man Utd and INEOS chiefs.

Tuchel, meanwhile, has been seen as one of the ‘favourites’ to fill the Old Trafford hot seat, should it become available.

Next Man Utd manager: Thomas Tuchel no longer in frame

But Fabrizio Romano states that the German is now planning to take a break from the game before taking up his next job and has resultantly ended all contact with Ratcliffe.

“Man Utd are having meetings with several agents and representatives of managers to make sure they assess all the options on the market before making a decision on a new manager, or on keeping Ten Hag,” Romano said.

“Tuchel was the favourite of these options because he had direct conversations with Man Utd, and direct contact with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but my understanding now is that Tuchel wants to take a break from football this summer.

“Tuchel doesn’t want to take any job for now, so his decision is to leave the conversations… but for sure, Tuchel was the closest to getting the job in case they considered a change.”

While Tuchel has ruled himself out and Pochettino’s chances are dwindling, Roberto De Zerbi is emerging as one of the leading contenders to manage Man Utd, as per The Athletic.

The Italian, who recently left his job at Brighton, now appears to be battling England’s Southgate for the position.

While De Zerbi is now on the market, Man Utd will not be able to land him for free. As part of an agreement between the 45-year-old and Brighton, Man Utd will have to pay the Seagulls £5million in compensation if they are to snare him.

While Brighton did not enjoy the best 2023-24 campaign, ultimately finishing 11th in the Premier League, landing De Zerbi would still be a real coup.

He is viewed as one of the most exciting young coaches in Europe and has regularly been praised by the best around in Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City icon has even labelled De Zerbi ‘one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years’.

